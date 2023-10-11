Home Business Wire Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Awards $17,500 Grant to Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative...
Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Awards $17,500 Grant to Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast announced today it has awarded a $17,500 grant to Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative (TCCC) in South Carolina, a nonprofit in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. The funds from this grant are designed to educate more than 300 families living in rural and urban neighborhoods on the importance of broadband adoption in the home.




Last year, TCCC launched the Lowcountry Digital Equity Coalition, a regional alliance representing businesses, governments and other organizations dedicated to activities that ensure digital inclusion across Greater Charleston.

The announcement comes on the heels of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaiming October 1 through 6 Digital Inclusion Week in the City of Charleston, with the goal of raising awareness of and promoting action on important digital equity solutions.

Access to affordable high-speed internet service is essential to the future success of all children and our economy,” said Ericka Plater, Interim CEO of Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative. “We are thankful for Comcast’s generous donation and for advocating with us for equitable, systemic change.”

Today’s news is another great step toward bridging the digital divide in the South Carolina Lowcountry,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast Regional SVP. “We are proud to contribute to Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative’s meaningful initiatives which support our future leaders.”

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.

