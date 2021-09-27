Comcast Joins TIA to Help Tackle ICT Challenges of the Future

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Comcast–The Telecommunications Industry Association—the trusted industry association for the connected world—welcomes Comcast as a new member, joining the association to help advance ICT innovation and advocate for a more secure, connected future.

“TIA is proud to now have Comcast formally join as a Full Member and strengthen our efforts with their expertise on critical ICT issues,” said TIA CEO, David Stehlin. “Comcast is a leading service provider and communications technology innovator and we very much look forward to having their expertise at the table as our growing membership base strives to improve connectivity, globally.”

In addition to working closely with TIA and our other members on critical challenges facing the ICT industry, Comcast will participate in the TIA Smart Buildings program as well as sponsoring the program as a Smart Buildings Leader.

“Comcast looks forward to working with TIA and its other member organizations on critical issues that impact one of the most consequential industries in the global economy,” said David Don, Senior Vice President of Public Policy. “By working together, we can make sure the technology that touches our lives every day is widely available, safe, secure and reliable.”

About TIA:

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) represents more than 400 global companies that enable high-speed communications networks and accelerate next-generation ICT innovation. Through leadership in U.S. and international advocacy, technology programs, standards development, and business performance improvement solutions, TIA and its members are accelerating global connectivity across every industry and market. TIA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

