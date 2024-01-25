Home Business Wire Comcast Increases Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization
Comcast Increases Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization

  • Increased Dividend by $0.08 to $1.24 per Share on an Annualized Basis for 2024
  • Increased Share Repurchase Authorization to $15.0 Billion

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced today that it increased its dividend by $0.08, or 6.9% year-over-year, to $1.24 per share on an annualized basis for 2024. In accordance with the increase, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 a share on the company’s common stock, payable on April 24, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2024.


In addition, Comcast announced that its Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program authorization, effective as of January 26, 2024, of $15 billion, which does not have an expiration date.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

