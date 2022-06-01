Home Business Wire Comcast Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Business Wire

Comcast Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

di Business Wire

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Corporation today announced the preliminary results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held this morning. Final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K within four business days.

Company Proposals

  • Election of Directors: Shareholders elected all nominees to Comcast’s Board of Directors for one-year terms.
  • Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.
  • Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditors: Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2022.

Shareholder Proposals

  • To Report on Charitable Donations: Shareholders voted against this proposal.
  • To Perform Independent Racial Equity Audit: Shareholders voted against this proposal.
  • To Report on Risks of Omitting “Viewpoint” and “Ideology” from EEO Policy: Shareholders voted against this proposal.
  • To Conduct and Publicly Release the Results of an Independent Investigation into the Effectiveness of Sexual Harassment Policies: Shareholders voted against this proposal.
  • To Report on How Retirement Plan Options Align with Company Climate Goals: Shareholders voted against this proposal.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Media:
John Demming

(215) 286-8011

John_Demming@Comcast.com

Investor:
Marci Ryvicker

(215) 286-4781

Marci_Ryvicker@Comcast.com

Articoli correlati

Global Smartphone Shipments Expected to Decline 3.5% in 2022, Amidst Global Uncertainty and Weaker Demand, According to IDC

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#4G--According to a new International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker forecast, shipments of smartphones...
Continua a leggere

Corvia Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ecommerce--Corvia, Inc., a fintech company focused on making the complex simple by complementing world-class technology with strong...
Continua a leggere

Deep Knowledge Group’s General Partner Dmitry Kaminskiy Presents Keynote Address at Davos Longevity Investment Summit During World Economic Forum 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
DAVOS, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Knowledge Group General Partner Dmitry Kaminskiy delivered a keynote address on the current state and future...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Salesforce

Salesforce: gli italiani si fidano degli enti pubblici, ma si può migliorare

Digitale