Comcast Completes Network Expansions to Residents and Businesses in Spokane County

High-Speed Symmetrical Internet Now Available to More Than 2,200 Homes and Businesses in Chattaroy, Four Lakes, and Medical Lake

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today announced that it has completed the expansion of its network in three underserved areas of Spokane County. These projects bring reliable, high-speed, symmetrical Internet from America’s smartest and most reliable converged network to more than 2,200 homes and businesses in Chattaroy, Four Lakes, and Medical Lake.

“I want to give a huge thank you to Comcast and all who were involved in bringing this vital service to more areas of Spokane County,” said Josh Kerns, Spokane County Commissioner, District 3. “Families, students, and businesses will benefit greatly from this expanded broadband access. This was a team effort that will build on the work we’ve already done to make Spokane County the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“The City of Medical Lake is thrilled to have Comcast as a partner offering high speed internet options in our community,” said Mayor Terri Cooper, City of Medical Lake. “This is a real game changer for families and businesses in and around our city.”

“Comcast is committed to expanding reliable, high-speed broadband to more residents and businesses across Spokane County,” said Keith Turner, Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Pacific Northwest Region. “This milestone reflects a true community collaboration. By bringing Xfinity Internet with high-speed connectivity, we’re providing families, students, and local businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital economy.”

Residents have been notified that they are eligible for service and can visit Xfinity.com or one of our four Xfinity Stores conveniently located in Spokane County to sign up:

Spokane – South : 2525 E 29th Ave Suite 02, Spokane, WA 99223

2525 E 29th Ave Suite 02, Spokane, WA 99223 Spokane Valley ​ : 13826 E Indiana Ave Ste 200, Spokane Valley, WA 99216

​ 13826 E Indiana Ave Ste 200, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Spokane Division : ​4423 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99207

​4423 N Division St, Spokane, WA 99207 Spokane Y: 9502 N Newport Hwy Suite 4B, Spokane, WA 99218

Experts at these Xfinity Stores can help with product demonstrations, answer any questions new customers may have and can help local businesses schedule an informational meeting with the Comcast Business team.

Xfinity Expands Availability of Residential Services in Spokane County

Comcast now offers its complete lineup of Xfinity services to residents in Chattaroy, Four Lakes and Medical Lake, including high-speed Internet, streaming, mobile, voice, and home security – delivering reliable, connected experiences for today’s consumers at home or on the go.

Xfinity Internet : Speed, Reliability, and Coverage. With gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls – simply and seamlessly.

With gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls – simply and seamlessly. Xfinity Mobile : Most Reliable Network. Fraction of the Cost. Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning-fast speeds — up to 1 Gig — at home and on the go. And now, new customers can get it free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan.

Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning-fast speeds — up to 1 Gig — at home and on the go. And now, new customers can get it free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan. Xfinity X1 : All Entertainment. One Powerful Platform. X1 brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free.

X1 brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free. Xfinity Home: Smart Security Made Simple. Xfinity Home combines advanced security and smart home automation in one easy-to-use platform. With flexible options for self or professional monitoring, it delivers peace of mind and control.

Comcast Business: Technology Solutions for Businesses of Any Size

Comcast Business delivers powerful, secure, and always-on connectivity tailored to meet the needs of businesses – whether small startups or growing enterprises. With fast, reliable Internet and advanced networking solutions like SD-WAN, cloud connectivity, and unified communications, Comcast Business helps organizations stay connected, protected, and ready to scale.

For businesses on the move, Comcast Business Mobile offers fast, dependable 5G, flexible data plans, and access to over 23 million WiFi hotspots nationwide. With features like 4K streaming, advanced spam call blocking, and twice-a-year phone upgrades, it’s a mobile solution designed to keep teams productive – wherever business takes them.

What It Means for Spokane County

Comcast’s expanded network in Spokane is the latest example of the company’s investment made in Washington state. Comcast has invested approximately $1.2 billion in network technology and infrastructure statewide in the past three years. As a result, nearly three million Washington homes and businesses have access to Xfinity and Comcast Business products and services.

Comcast’s investment goes beyond building the network. Through programs like Internet Essentials, we provide low-cost broadband and affordable computers to eligible households. In Spokane County, Comcast partners with local nonprofits to expand digital skills, create WiFi-connected Lift Zones, and support initiatives that promote connectivity and economic mobility – helping more residents thrive in today’s digital economy.

For more information, or to apply for the program please visit xfinity.com/internetessentials or call 1-855-846-8376. Spanish-only speakers can also call 1-855-765-6995.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company.

