Comcast Business Powers February’s Biggest Broadcast Events

Serving as the network backbone for NBCUniversal’s live broadcasts on the world’s biggest stages

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced it is again partnering with NBCUniversal to architect and manage critical components of the linear and digital broadcast for three of television’s marquee events this month – Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, and the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. With major productions occurring within days of each other, Comcast Business provides the end-to-end connectivity that underpins NBCUniversal’s live coverage across broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

In advance of these broadcasts, Comcast Business connects NBCUniversal’s broadcast hubs, studios, and owned television stations through a dedicated fiber network that carries live video and data securely and reliably across NBCUniversal’s U.S. and international broadcast operations. This integrated network supports everything from delivering content to local NBC affiliate stations to powering live feeds for viewers – ensuring seamless coverage from opening moments to the final celebration. Using private, high-capacity connections that are continuously monitored and built with multiple network paths for redundancy, Comcast Business helps ensure NBCUniversal’s broadcasts stay on the air without interruption during television’s most-watched live moments.

“Comcast Business has been an important and strategic partner in our planning and production of three of the biggest events on the sports calendar within the span of a week,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With such a complex undertaking for our team, Comcast Business’ design and management of the infrastructure has given us full confidence that we can deliver a best-in-class presentation.”

For the Winter Olympics, NBCUniversal is presenting more than 3,200 hours of coverage – including 2,500+ hours of streaming and every one of the 116 medal events live on Peacock. Comcast Business will power the live production network connecting NBCUniversal’s studios and venues in Italy with operations centers in the United States. This modern production approach enables remote and at‑home production capabilities, improving operational efficiency and resiliency while ensuring high picture quality for audiences watching around the globe.

“We’re proud to power the backbone of NBCUniversal’s live broadcasts on some of the world’s biggest stages this February,” said Ed Zimmermann, President, Comcast Business. “Our role is to design and manage the resilient, high-performance networks these moments demand – so producers can focus on storytelling, knowing the infrastructure behind every live feed is engineered, monitored, and ready when it matters most.”

This work represents another chapter in Comcast Business’s long-standing role supporting NBCUniversal’s most-watched live events, including prior Super Bowls and Olympic Games, and reflects the company’s continued investment in infrastructure designed for time-critical, large-scale events.

