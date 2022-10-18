Comcast Business Mobile Expands to 20 Lines; New Shared Data Options Available for Small Businesses

Comcast Business Mobile customers gain even greater flexibility and opportunity for savings

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business today announced that Comcast Business Mobile customers are now able to mix and match both unlimited and an expanded range of shared data options for up to twenty total lines per account. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and whatever comes next with flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, millions of secure WiFi hotspots, and increased savings.

Now more than ever, small businesses are looking for ways to increase productivity and reduce costs. Comcast Business Mobile was designed with features small businesses need. Including data options that let businesses pay for the data their team needs, freedom to change data options or add new lines as their team grows, and the power and performance of the most reliable 5G mobile network. And it’s exclusively available for Comcast Business Internet customers, to offer them the extra value they deserve.

Comcast Business Mobile now offers customers even greater flexibility and the opportunity for increased savings with new data options at 20, 50, and 100 GB per month across up to 20 total lines. Eligible businesses could save on their wireless bill by switching to Comcast Business Mobile. Customers have the option to calculate their savings before committing via the Comcast Business Mobile webpage and Savings Calculator.

Comcast Business Mobile gives customers the freedom to build the best plan for their needs; even mixing and matching Comcast Business Mobile’s two data options across multiple lines. Data options include:

Unlimited Data Great for on-the-go employees who may not be within WiFI range and need cellular data. As low as $22 per line, per month with 20 lines.





By the Gig Well-suited for teams in locations where there is more WiFi and less cellular usage – such as in offices and retail stores. “By the Gig” data options include: 1GB = $15/mo; 3GB = $30/mo; 10G = $60/mo; 20G = $120/mo; 50G = $300/mo; 100G = $500/mo (shared data)



Comcast Business Mobile is compatible with the best phones and tablets; allowing customers to choose from today’s most popular devices. Customers may also bring their own devices with no term contract required for mobile service.

“Comcast Business Mobile combines our best-in-class broadband service, the nation’s largest WiFi network and a great MVNO partnership, to deliver a world-class connectivity experience that exceeds our customers’ high expectations,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. “With the ability to expand to up to 20 lines, we’re giving small businesses more flexibility than ever to stay connected and maximize value to their business and employees.”

Comcast Business Mobile is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of Comcast Business’ service areas. To sign up for Comcast Business Mobile or to learn more, visit: https://business.comcast.com/learn/mobile.

