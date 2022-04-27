Comcast Business Expands Managed Solutions Portfolio with Cisco SD-WAN

Strategic partnership combines Comcast Business Managed Services expertise with Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Cisco through the addition of Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela to its managed SD-WAN solutions portfolio. The collaboration expands Comcast Business’s ability to provide enterprise customers with comprehensive, global secure networking solutions with Ethernet, SD-WAN and security solutions – regardless of their existing infrastructure or vendor relationships.

The global pandemic has spurred new work and customer experience models, driving the growth of connected digital business solutions and altering the network perimeter and enterprise cybersecurity approaches. IT leaders are preparing for a host of challenges. They are exploring new security frameworks such as secure access service edge (SASE) and zero trust, which integrates SD-WAN with advanced security solutions, to help secure critical business infrastructure.

“The expansion of our strategic partnership with Cisco to include Cisco SD-WAN allows us to offer our enterprise customers a broad portfolio of secure network solutions aligned to their unique needs and infrastructure requirements,” said Amit Verma, Vice President, Solutions Engineering and Technology, Comcast Business. “Our open, vendor-agnostic strategy combined with our access to affordable, reliable broadband technology, allows us to craft a solution that leverages the right mix of access technologies to help enterprises meet their objectives and simplify network management operations.”

Comcast Business Managed SD-WAN enables a simple managed service offering that allows corporate IT staff to focus on business priorities by simplifying time consuming, network management tasks. It offers a cloud-delivered overlay WAN architecture that can connect branches to data centers and multi-cloud environments through a single network fabric and user experience.

Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela is a highly reliable and resilient solution with a rich feature set integrating cloud optimization, security, and advanced analytics. The solution enables micro-segmentation and identity-based policy management, extended end-to-end visibility into network health and performance, and integrated 4G LTE and 5G connectivity functionality.

“As businesses evolve their hybrid work models, IT leaders are being asked to extend the enterprise network to employees anywhere and ensure delivery of consistent application experiences to any location,” said JL Valente, Vice President, Product Management, Enterprise Routing and SD-WAN at Cisco. “Working with Comcast Business to offer advanced managed SD-WAN services based on Cisco technology demonstrates our continued commitment to help customers simplify their goal of providing secure access and the best user experience when connecting to cloud applications.”

This new Comcast Business Managed SD-WAN service is based on Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela. In addition, the Comcast Business and Cisco managed services portfolio includes Cisco SD-WAN powered by Meraki and Comcast Business Teleworker VPN with Cisco Meraki.

To learn more about Comcast Business SD-WAN solutions, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/enterprise/products-services/managed-services/managed-connectivity.

About Comcast Business



Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation



Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Cisco



Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Matt Helmke, Corporate Communications



Comcast Corporation



215.286.8666



matt_helmke@comcast.com