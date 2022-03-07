 Comcast and Apple Bring Apple TV+ to Comcast’s Entertainment Platforms

Apple Will Offer Xfinity Customers Its Largest Preview of Apple Originals Ever Including Free Access to the First Seasons of Many of its Top Shows

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast and Apple today announced the launch of Apple TV+ across Comcast’s entertainment platforms in the U.S., including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.





Apple TV+ will begin its rollout on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV today and will be available across all eligible devices in the coming days. Apple TV+ launched on Sky devices (Sky Q and Sky Glass) in the UK and Europe in December.

From March 15 through March 21, Apple will offer Xfinity customers an unprecedented preview of some of its most popular Apple TV+ original series and films across X1, Flex and Stream, no sign-up or sign-in required. Xfinity customers will be able to enjoy the first seasons of many of its most popular shows, as well as the blockbuster Apple Original film “Greyhound.”

Additionally, Xfinity customers who are not currently Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ when they sign-up via their Xfinity device by April 25.

“With the launch of Apple TV+, our customers now have access to all of today’s most popular streaming services through our aggregated user experience and award-winning voice technology.” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. “By leveraging our global technology platform, our partners can distribute apps on one tech stack to reach tens of millions of viewers.”

“Apple TV+ offers the highest quality programming from the finest creators in the world, and one of the best ways to enjoy it is on the big TV in your living room,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s Vice President of Services. “Our work with Comcast lights up that experience for tens of millions of new devices, and we are thrilled that so many Comcast customers have a compelling way to enjoy their new favorite shows on Apple TV+.”

Customers can access Apple TV+ by saying “Apple TV+” into their voice remote or by saying the name of a desired title from the streaming service (like, “Ted Lasso” or “The Morning Show”).

Apple TV+ is the first app built using a common set of development tools and resources through Comcast’s global technology platform, enabling content providers to design, develop and rapidly deploy apps that can reach 50+ million devices including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, XClass TV, Sky Q, Sky Glass and devices from syndication partners. By leveraging Comcast’s platform, partners can distribute apps using the same underlying technology to reach tens of millions of viewers globally.

About Comcast Corporation

About Comcast Corporation Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Apple TV+ App

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with more than 211 wins and 950 award nominations and counting. The Apple TV+ app is available on popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL Chromecast with Google TV, Comcast devices, and PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

