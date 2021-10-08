Combination of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Complete

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McAfee Enterprise and FireEye today announced Symphony Technology Group (“STG”) has closed its sponsored acquisition of FireEye in an all-cash transaction totaling $1.2 billion. This transaction completes the combination of McAfee Enterprise with FireEye.

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye immediately begin their journey to deliver market-leading cybersecurity solutions to protect global customers. McAfee Enterprise and FireEye have a proven and trusted heritage for delivering best-in-class technologies and expertise. Bringing the two companies together creates a cybersecurity market leader with more than 40,000 customers, 5,000 employees, and nearly $2 billion in revenue.

“The highly-skilled McAfee Enterprise and FireEye teams join forces to help our customers combat attackers, while developing an integrated security platform powered by artificial intelligence and automation,” said Bryan Palma, Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. “We will be industry pacesetters – bringing innovation and expertise to shape the future of cybersecurity.”

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye’s portfolio will redefine the cybersecurity industry. The combined business delivers an integrated security platform designed to protect customers across endpoints, infrastructure, applications, and in the cloud. The new company will build upon McAfee Enterprise and FireEye’s strong customer relationships while creating new benefits at scale for channel partners and resellers.

“Aligning McAfee Enterprise’s device-to-cloud cybersecurity solutions with FireEye’s robust portfolio of products presents an extraordinary opportunity for helping keep customers everywhere safe and secure,” said William Chisholm, STG Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

About McAfee Enterprise

McAfee Enterprise is a pure play enterprise cybersecurity company. Positioned to solve enterprise customers’ changing security needs with a world-class solution leading portfolio, McAfee Enterprise delivers on the needs of modern businesses, organizations and governments around the world. For more information, please visit www.mcafee.com/enterprise.

About FireEye

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, and nation-state grade threat intelligence. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cybersecurity for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. For more information, please visit www.fireeye.com.

About STG

Symphony Technology Group (STG) is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market leading portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to the companies with which it partners. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with leading management teams. STG’s expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 35 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com.

Contacts

McAfee Enterprise & FireEye Media Contact:

Jaime Le



media@mcafee.com