Columbus Consulting International Celebrates 20 Years of Transforming Businesses

The firm’s industry practitioners have delivered solutions to over 300 retailers, wholesalers and consumer goods companies

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbus Consulting, one of the retail industry’s leading consulting firms, is celebrating its 20th year in business. The firm has grown to a team of over 200 industry experts serving over 300 clients globally, across all product categories and channels of distribution.

“We believe success comes down to treating each client individually,” said Jon Beck, CEO. “Our team has extensive industry experience, and we know the right questions to ask to get to the right solutions. This is why 96% of our projects result in repeat, long-term relationships.”

“Twenty years ago, we set out to prove that assembling a team of best-in-class individuals working as a nimble team could offer clients a higher value structure,” said Rick Amari, founder. “Our business model was unique, but the success we’ve experienced is still a result of putting clients first.”

Columbus Consulting believes in developing long-lasting relationships based on honesty, integrity and the value of experience. The team is dedicated to listening to the retailer and approaching all retail challenges with practical, approachable and inclusive strategies.

The last 20 years have seen monumental shifts in consumer behavior and power, fueled by the digital age. The pandemic accelerated these changes exponentially. The evolving landscape requires expertise and collaboration more than ever, two things on which Columbus has built its reputation. Whether it’s streamlining omnichannel operations, optimizing the supply chain or driving digital transformation, if retailers do it, Columbus supports them.

“We’ve assembled a team of big-picture thinkers who consider the entire customer journey,” said Kate Gorman, board chair. “It’s humbling to look back at the projects and people our consultants have worked with over the past two decades. We take a lot of pride in seeing the positive impacts our partnerships have made – not just on the immediate, day-to-day workflows of a retailer’s team, but also on long-term business resiliency. It has been a fun and rewarding journey for us all, and we look forward to seeing where the next two decades will take us.”

To celebrate its anniversary, Columbus has unveiled a new logo and a refreshed brand look. The company will be in attendance at NRF 2022 in booth #5370, Jan. 16-18, at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

About Columbus Consulting International

Columbus Consulting has been building trust within the retail and consumer goods markets for over two decades. We’re more than consultants; we’re executive-level practitioners who have sat in the same seat as our clients – so we understand their challenges and know the right questions to ask. It’s a unique, customer-focused perspective that allows us to identify and implement solutions that drive true value and operational excellence. To learn more, visit www.columbusconsulting.com.

