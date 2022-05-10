Colossal Named a Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Colossal Biosciences develops radical new genetic tools and technologies to advance the fields of de-extinction, species restoration, and human healthcare for the preservation of biodiversity on Earth.

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 – companies tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ItIsColossal—Colossal Biosciences, a breakthrough biosciences and genetic engineering company, was selected as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. Colossal has invented a working model of de-extinction and is the first to leverage CRISPR and other gene editing technologies for the purposes of species de-extinction, beginning with the woolly mammoth. Genetic tools and technologies developed by Colossal will also have the potential to advance human health, enhance food production, reduce environmental impact, and optimize animal health and welfare.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

As a Technology Pioneer, Colossal will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Colossal will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

“We’re excited to welcome Colossal to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. “Colossal and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world’s most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

“We’re honored to share this distinction with fellow inventors working to preserve and protect life on Earth,” said Colossal Co-Founder and CEO Ben Lamm. “Never before has humanity had the power to repair the damage done to our ecosystem. Synthetic biology can reverse the staggering effects humans have had on biodiversity and climate, with additional positive implications for conservation, science, and humanity.”

Through collaboration with nonprofits, conservation groups and governments, Colossal aims to develop genetic toolkits and support DNA databases to aid in the restoration, diversification and rewilding of endangered species. Colossal is also developing software, wetware, and artificial wombs to advance these efforts as well as further developing human genetic technologies.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.

All info on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

ABOUT COLOSSAL

Colossal was founded by emerging technology and software entrepreneur Ben Lamm and world-renowned geneticist and serial biotech entrepreneur George Church, Ph.D. Colossal creates disruptive technologies for extinct species restoration, critically endangered species protection and the repopulation of critical ecosystems that support the continuation of life on Earth. Colossal is accepting humanity’s duty to restore Earth to a healthier state, while also solving for the future economies and biological necessities of the human condition through cutting-edge science and technologies. To follow along, visit: www.colossal.com

ABOUT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY PIONEERS

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

COLOSSAL WEBSITE & SOCIALS

Website: colossal.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ItIsColossal

Instagram: ​​https://www.instagram.com/itiscolossal/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itiscolossal/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ItIsColossal

Hashtag: #ItIsColossal

Contacts

Emily Mailaender



Emily.Mailaender@rogersandcowanpmk.com

Genesa Garbarino



Genesa.Garbarino@rogersandcowanpmk.com