Colorado Northwestern Community College Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform Sitewide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Colorado Northwestern Community College has launched the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform sitewide. Part of the Colorado Community College System, the institution serves nearly 1,600 students at two campuses, two service centers, and online.

YuJa’s Video Platform will enable the institution to enhance teaching and learning with capabilities like lecture capture, auto captioning, video quizzing, and through embedding videos directly into D2L, the institution’s learning management system. The Video Platform also provides cloud-based, scalable storage, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and more to help enhance teaching and learning.

“The Colorado Community College System and its institutions have an open admissions policy to help all students pursue their academic goals. Colorado Northwestern Community College has a diverse student body and is committed to serving all students with engaging, accessible course content,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “The Video Platform will streamline processes and help create success in students’ educational journeys.”

YuJa also has agreements with Pikes Peak Community College, Morgan Community College, Red Rocks Community College, Lamar Community College, Pueblo Community College, Otero College, and Trinidad State College in the Colorado Community College System.

ABOUT COLORADO NORTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Colorado Northwestern Community College is one college in two Colorado communities. Depending on what students want to study, CNCC has the perfect surroundings and facilities to meet their needs. Founded in 1962 as “Rangely College,” CNCC now serves nearly 1,600 students on two campuses, two service centers and online. The two campuses are located in Craig and Rangely and are 90 miles apart in the mountains and canyons of Northwestern Colorado.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

