ColoHouse Acquires Steadfast – A Cloud, Bare Metal and Data Center Provider in the Midwest

The acquisition of Steadfast becomes the fifth acquisition ColoHouse completed in 2021

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition—ColoHouse, a leading IT platform provider offering colocation, cloud, and IT services, announces its acquisition of Steadfast, a cloud, bare metal, and data center provider in the Midwest. The acquisition includes three colocation data center locations, along with proven enterprise-class cloud, and hosting solutions. For the last 20 years, Steadfast has offered customized services at all stages of IT architecture, design, management and infrastructure expansion planning.

“2021 was a busy year for ColoHouse. We are delighted to bring Paul Voswinkel and his team at Steadfast on board to reinforce an already powerful, robust IT platform across a diverse geographic footprint,” said Paul Bint, CEO of ColoHouse. “Steadfast brings solid and complete cloud solution offerings to the ColoHouse portfolio, further enriching an already strong cloud portfolio. With this acquisition, ColoHouse adds two data center locations in the most connected buildings in the Midwest – 725 S. Wells and 350 E. Cermak in Chicago. Additionally, we acquired Steadfast’s location in the Iron Mountain building in Edison, New Jersey.”

“What ColoHouse is building is truly something no other company is doing in our space. The ColoHouse team has the vision to build a company that aligns with Steadfast’s motto, ‘We make IT work, so you can take care of business’,” adds Paul Voswinkel, CFO and interim-CEO of Steadfast, whom was advised by Houlihan Lokey during the acquisition process. “ColoHouse is bringing together best in breed digital infrastructure solutions to create a single IT provider that can deliver complete enterprise solutions. The Steadfast team, paired with the ColoHouse group, will be the most talented team in the industry specializing in products across the IT stack.”

“Over the last year ColoHouse has increased its retail space from two flagship data center locations to nine data center locations offering colocation footprints from half cabinets to multi-megawatt data center halls. The acquisition of Steadfast further solidifies fifteenfortyseven Critical Realty Systems (1547) and ColoHouse partnership and presence in Chicago and the Midwest. ColoHouse is continuing to position itself in key markets across the United States,” comments John Bonczek, Chief Revenue Officer for ColoHouse and 1547. “Through the acquisition of Steadfast’s colocation space in 725 S. Wells, ColoHouse will be launching its second retail colocation location in a 1547 building.”

During 2021, ColoHouse has added:

Seven metropolitan locations in Dallas, Phoenix, Albany, Colorado Springs, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Edison (This is in addition to existing locations in Orangeburg, NY, Miami, FL and The Hague, The Netherlands)

Enterprise cloud solutions including private cloud (VMware), hybrid cloud, and public cloud connectivity

Cloud storage with Wasabi Cloud Storage

Virtual data center platform

Cloud hubs in Atlanta and Phoenix

1,500+ bare metal clients

Managed Security

Backup, Disaster Recovery and DRaaS

ColoHouse will continue to execute integrations of Lume Cloud, Data102, Quonix, Turnkey Internet, and Steadfast throughout 2022. The company is focused on creating an industry-leading IT platform and one-of-a-kind customer partnerships and experiences.

About Steadfast

We make IT work, so you can take care of business. Specialists in Cloud Consulting, Engineering and Hosting for over 20 years, Steadfast offers customized services at all stages of design and deployment to maintenance and expansion planning. As an extension of your team, Steadfast will ease technology constraints, making your life easier so you can Strengthen Your Focus on your core business. www.steadfast.net

About ColoHouse

ColoHouse is a worldwide retail colocation, cloud, and managed services provider with 28 locations in 22 cities in North America, Europe, and Asia. Our full suite of colocation, cloud, and managed services gives our customers the flexibility to customize their IT infrastructure needs to meet their business objectives. We focus on delivering quality infrastructure, services, and support, giving our customers the ability to allocate more resources toward their core business. For more information, please visit www.colohouse.com.

