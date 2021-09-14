ColoHouse Acquires Lume Cloud

Strategic acquisition adds private cloud, cloud backup and recovery, and security offerings in 24 ColoHouse locations globally

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#1547Datacenters—ColoHouse, a global colocation, cloud, and managed services provider headquartered in Miami, Florida, has acquired Lume Cloud, a managed cloud services provider offering private cloud, edge data center and hybrid infrastructure solutions. The acquisition includes Lume’s flagship solution suite Cloud Anyware™ , which allows customers to connect public and private cloud services and optimize their cloud spend for cost, performance, and security.

“ColoHouse’s acquisition of Lume Cloud illustrates our vested interest to further enhance our competitive edge in the marketplace, while enabling ColoHouse to offer more diverse geographical connectivity options and cloud solutions combined with world-class support that are essential to our customers,” said Kyle Verzello, CEO of Lume Cloud, who will continue to lead the cloud-based product suites and teams. “Increasingly, location matters for cloud solutions. Private cloud and colocation delivered where customers need infrastructure is a critical component to any cloud strategy. Together, ColoHouse and Lume Cloud have amazing synergies, and with this acquisition we can achieve the next level of growth for our ecosystem.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Kyle and the Lume team to the ColoHouse family. The technology and data center industry are growing at an unprecedented speed, which requires innovative solutions and expanded capabilities to meet our growing customer demands,” adds ColoHouse CEO, Paul Bint. “Our operational and financial expertise together with our geographic diversity paired with Lume Cloud’s impressive private cloud capabilities, place us in a very powerful up-market position. I couldn’t be more excited about this next phase of our growth as we continue to expand our product offerings and capabilities to address the needs of our evolving cloud-based clients.”

Lume Cloud has evolved from a traditional managed service provider to a global leader in the cloud and data center solutions space over the last two decades. Lume’s successful track record of industry-leading technology services has created an opportunity for incredible impact in both the cloud and edge infrastructure space.

Since 2009, ColoHouse has capitalized on critical acquisitions and partnerships, evolving into a preeminent global data center player. Most recently, ColoHouse was acquired by 1547 Critical Systems Realty and Valterra Partners to create a dominant data center and cloud solutions company that is ready to address the complex needs of their customers. ColoHouse currently has more than 24 locations in seven different countries across the globe and offers colocation, cloud, dedicated servers, and custom managed services.

About ColoHouse

ColoHouse is a worldwide retail colocation, cloud, and managed services provider with 24 locations in 19 cities in North America, Europe, and Asia. Our full suite of colocation, cloud and managed services gives our customers the flexibility to customize their IT infrastructure needs to meet their business objectives. We focus on delivering quality infrastructure, services, and support, giving our customers the ability to allocate more resources toward their core business. For more information, please visit www.colohouse.com.

