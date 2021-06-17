Collegis Education Announces New Chief Academic Officer

Dr. Tracy Chapman to oversee academic solutions vision for Collegis

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#highered—Collegis Education, a technology-enabled, higher education managed services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tracy Chapman as Chief Academic Officer (CAO) at Collegis. In this new role, Chapman will oversee the company’s academic solutions vision. Chapman starts in her role Sept. 1.

Chapman is currently working with Collegis as a consultant as she transitions from her role as the dean of the School for Professional Studies and associate provost for Distance Education at Saint Louis University (SLU). Prior to joining SLU, Chapman served in several roles at Creighton University, including instructional designer, as well as leading an IT unit supporting technology enhanced programs in pharmacy, occupational therapy and physical therapy. Chapman also directed the Center for Academic Innovation at Creighton and served as the assistant dean for the College of Professional Studies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tracy to the Collegis team as our new CAO. Higher education continues to evolve—and the events of 2020 accelerated the need for schools to innovate. It’s not just what you teach but how you teach—and we saw an opportunity to bring on someone with Tracy’s knowledge and experience to help our partner institutions navigate today’s new standard for technology-enabled learning,” said Jamie Cowie, chief executive officer at Collegis Education. “Tracy brings in the right experience of being both an academic and university leader to help us share the solutions colleges and universities really need to best serve students.”

Chapman has always had a passion for education and teaching. Before working in higher education, Chapman taught special education in Texas and Nebraska. More recently, she’s presented at numerous workshops across the country focused on preparing faculty for moving their teaching and learning to the online environment.

“Over the last two decades, I’ve been fortunate to work with many talented university leaders and faculty to adopt emerging educational innovations. Joining the Collegis team feels like a natural next step,” said Dr. Chapman. “I’ve experienced firsthand the stellar work Collegis brings to their partners. I’m excited to join the academic solutions team, and to work with our partners and the higher education community to explore, adopt and advance innovative solutions.”

Dr. Chapman received her Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska in Internet-Based Education, her Master’s degree in Instructional Technology from West Texas A&M University, a teaching certificate from Southwest Texas State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of South Carolina.

To learn more about Collegis Education, visit www.CollegisEducation.com or follow Collegis on Twitter @CollegisEdu or on LinkedIn

ABOUT COLLEGIS EDUCATION:

Collegis Education® delivers a higher ed specific, fully integrated set of technology services, centered around delivering an exceptional student and faculty experience while increasing efficiency and cost optimization. We serve as a catalyst for our partners’ success by providing the expertise, best practices, technology, and insights necessary to help tackle today’s challenges and prepare for the future. With more than two decades of experience in higher education, Collegis partners with institutions across all sectors to optimize and manage the technology ecosystem, grow enrollments, deliver high quality learning experiences, and inform strategic decisions. For more information about Collegis Education, please visit CollegisEducation.com.

Contacts

Molly Andersen



Phone: 952-844-5647



Mobile: 903-920-4366



molly.andersen@collegiseducation.com