Collegiate Esports at Division II, III, and NAIA Conferences See Growing Popularity With Release of Fall Tournament/League Schedule, per Launch Esports

Launch Esports previews upcoming schedule for its growing list of partners: Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, Mid-South Conference, Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, Conference Carolinas, Sooner Athletic Conference, Red River Athletic Conference, and California Community College Athletic Association

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Launch Esports™, a joint venture between leading esports tournament software and management company Mainline and Steel Planet Esports – an affiliated venture of college multimedia rights holder Steel Curtain U., today announced the full schedule of its rapidly growing roster of Division II, Division III, NAIA, and community college conferences and universities, totaling over 180 schools, beginning with their fall conference and tournament play going on now through November.

“We’re seeing more and more of these schools seeking help executing their esports programs’ growing demand and expectation for first-class competition that helps raise the profile of the athlete as well as the program,” said Darin David, President of Launch Esports. “We’re excited to play an integral role in this ambitious schedule seeing some great competition.”

Launch Esports provides its partners such as Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and the Mid-South Conference structure and continuity to conference-level play by managing the competition infrastructure, broadcasting, marketing, and esports rights backed by the experience of Mainline and Steel Curtain U, which joined to create Launch Esports in March 2021. Both conferences’ league play is currently underway. Additional tournament and league play can be found below, and details are available on the conferences and their schools’ websites.

Tournament Event Title Date KCAC League Play CoD, Overwatch, League of Legends Sept. 6- Nov Mid-South League Play Overwatch, Valorant, League of Legends, Super Smash Bros. Sept. 13-Nov Red River Tournament Madden 22 Oct. 20-21 Sooner Tournament Madden 22 Oct. 22-23 MIAA Tournament Madden 22 Oct. 27-28 Carolinas Tournament Madden 22 Nov 5-6 CCCAA Tournament Rocket League Nov. 9-10 and 12 MIAA Tournament Rocket League Nov 17-18 TBD

“We’re excited for our fall season and league play already underway which has been a great experience for both our athletes and corporate [partners/sponsors],” said KCAC Commissioner Dr. Scott Crawford. “We look forward to announcing our conference and title champions later this fall.”

Eric Ward, Commissioner of the Mid-South Conference had this to say: “The Mid-South Conference is proud to partner with Launch Esports as we begin to compete as a conference this fall. Their knowledge and expertise in competitive gaming will make our initial efforts to sponsor esports as a conference championship seamless and hassle-free.”

Also, on November 12, 2021, Launch Esports co-presents the Inaugural “The Future of College Esports” conference at Future of Television. Find out more at www.televisionconference.com/esports/.

More information on Launch Esports can be found at www.launchesports.gg.

About Mainline

Mainline is an esports tournament software and management company focused on providing customers with their own esports offerings. Based in Houston, TX, Mainline helps colleges and brands manage, monetize and market their esports programs and tournaments, and has quickly become the leader in collegiate esports. For more information, visit mainline.gg and twitter.com/mainlineesports.

About Steel Planet Esports

Steel Planet Esports was created to address the business needs of college conferences and brand partners. SPE was developed as a partnership between Darin David of college multi-media rights holder Steel Curtain U, TV producer and Disney veteran Randy Gregory, and digital, entertainment and technology entrepreneur and investor Ned Sherman, co-founder of Digital Media Wire. Steel Curtain U represents 19 conferences and the CCCAA, encompassing more than 340 colleges, 3.5M students, and 10.3M alumni. For more information, visit SteelCurtainU.com.

