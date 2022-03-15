Home Business Wire CoLab Software Hires Industrial Leader MJ Peters as VP Marketing
CoLab Software Hires Industrial Leader MJ Peters as VP Marketing

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoLab Software, the Newfoundland-based CoDesign tool for mechanical engineering teams, welcomes MJ Peters as the company’s first VP Marketing. Peters will shape and oversee CoLab’s marketing strategy while collaborating closely with the rest of the leadership team to drive key business results. Since raising a $17M (USD) Series A round in October 2021, CoLab’s team has grown substantially in order to bring the benefits of modern collaborative tools to even more engineering teams around the world.

Peters is uniquely well-suited to lead CoLab’s marketing, with leadership experience spanning both the industrial equipment and B2B SaaS sectors. At Halma plc, a FTSE 100 group of manufacturing companies focused on health and safety products, Peters held multiple roles in product and marketing before being promoted to the board of directors at Halma subsidiary Firetrace International—becoming the youngest person in the Halma group to be promoted to an operating company board. After leading marketing at Firetrace for three years as the company’s first-ever VP Marketing, she joined Refine Labs as VP of Growth. Over the past year, Peters has helped them grow to nearly 100 employees and 5x revenue while establishing a reputation as one of the top B2B SaaS agencies in the world.

“MJ really blew us away during the hiring process,” says Adam Keating, CoLab’s co-founder and CEO. “With her impressive track record of leading high-growth marketing programs, plus coming from one of the most innovative marketing companies out there, we knew she had the marketing chops we needed. On top of that, we’re so excited about her background in the industrial and manufacturing world and her passion for innovating how industrial teams work. MJ’s experience and leadership will help us empower even more engineering teams with the collaborative tools they need to focus on delivering quality products, on time.”

Product development is more complex, multi-disciplinary, and globally-distributed than ever. As a collaboration tool for engineering teams that drives effective communication throughout the design process and across the supply chain, CoLab makes it easier to get the right input from the right people at the right time. Peters will play a key role in CoLab’s growth as the team continues to scale.

“I want to shake up the way we do things on an industrial scale,” says Peters. “Industrial innovation benefits everyone, everywhere. Engineers, product managers, and supply chain professionals make that innovation possible—and CoLab is giving these teams the power to build the future, faster. I’m so excited to bring together my industrial background and B2B SaaS experience in support of CoLab’s important mission.”

For more information on CoLab, visit www.colabsoftware.com.

