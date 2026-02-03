CoinFlip Appoints Jed Roffers as Company’s First Law Enforcement Relations Director

Roffers Will Focus on Company’s Relationships with Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies Globally

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoinFlip, a leading U.S. based global digital currency platform company, today announced that it appointed Jed Roffers as its first-ever law enforcement relations director. In this role, Roffers will serve as the organization’s point of contact to deepen collaboration and enhance relationships with law enforcement agencies around the world.

“As a company that holds itself to the highest standard of compliance, we take pride in the relationships we’ve built with law enforcement since our inception in 2015,” said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. “Now, as our business and our industry continues to grow globally, we want to ensure we’re working across all levels of law enforcement efficiently and effectively to protect consumers while giving them the freedom to purchase crypto in the way that best suits them.”

Recognized as a subject matter expert on internet-enabled crimes with an emphasis on cryptocurrency, Roffers is well-versed in blockchain intelligence, scam typography, and crypto-related legal and compliance regulations. He most recently served as a special agent in the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)’s cybercrimes unit where he advised on legislative policy regarding virtual currency, provided investigative support to trace digital assets across various blockchain networks and developed cryptocurrency-specific training materials for investigators, police chiefs, sheriffs and prosecutors.

“I am excited to join CoinFlip because of the role the company and the crypto kiosk industry overall play in democratizing access to the digital economy,” said Roffers. “I look forward to building on the stellar reputation CoinFlip has earned, strengthening partnerships and collaboration with law enforcement across geographies to educate communities and mitigate consumer risk.”

About CoinFlip

CoinFlip is a global digital currency platform company, focused on providing consumers simple and secure access to buy and sell cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency kiosks by transaction volume with more than 5,500 kiosks globally. CoinFlip’s digital currency kiosks make buying and selling major cryptocurrencies accessible for consumers who wish to purchase their digital currency using cash. CoinFlip also operates CoinFlip Preferred, a personalized over-the-counter service that provides investors with custom, white glove support for their cryptocurrency transactions. In 2022, CoinFlip launched CoinFlip Ventures, an investment group offering coaching, funding, and networking support to early-stage crypto and web3 projects.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 500 on the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Inc. 5000 list, and on the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, ranked in Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces in 2021 and 2022, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie® Awards for Customer Service. To learn more about CoinFlip and how to get started on your digital currency journey, visit: https://coinflip.tech.

CoinFlip Media Relations

PR@coinflip.tech