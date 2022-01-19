Coincover Expands Leadership Team to Meet Exploding Demand for Crypto Protection Technology

Hires Vice Presidents for Key Engineering, Product and Marketing roles

CARDIFF, Wales–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coincover, one of the world’s leading providers of protection for cryptocurrency, today announced that it has added three additional members to its senior management team in order to meet the explosive market demand for its popular cryptocurrency protection technology.





Coincover is growing rapidly with over 120 clients spanning the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem, from the top wallet providers and exchanges to individual crypto investors across the globe. The company has expanded from approximately 12 employees to nearly 50 employees in only six months. Three new vice presidents have joined this week to help lead fast-growing divisions of the thriving company, including:

Pamela Hsieh, Vice President of Consumer Marketing : Pamela most recently served as Head of International Marketing and Digital Development at Global Blue. Prior to that, she was Head of EMEA Marketing at Alipay and Global Head of Online Marketing at Alibaba.com. Pamela has nearly 20 years of consumer marketing experience, including various go-to-market strategy, digital growth, performance marketing and product marketing roles.

: Pamela most recently served as Head of International Marketing and Digital Development at Global Blue. Prior to that, she was Head of EMEA Marketing at Alipay and Global Head of Online Marketing at Alibaba.com. Pamela has nearly 20 years of consumer marketing experience, including various go-to-market strategy, digital growth, performance marketing and product marketing roles. Chris Pace, Vice President of Corporate & Product Marketing : Chris most recently was Vice President of Product and Content Marketing and Marketing Director at Immersive Labs. Before that, he was Content and Product Marketing Director at Recorded Future, Head of Product Marketing at Wallix and Director of Product & Solutions Marketing at Blue Coat Systems. Chris has nearly 15 years of experience in various product marketing and sales roles.

: Chris most recently was Vice President of Product and Content Marketing and Marketing Director at Immersive Labs. Before that, he was Content and Product Marketing Director at Recorded Future, Head of Product Marketing at Wallix and Director of Product & Solutions Marketing at Blue Coat Systems. Chris has nearly 15 years of experience in various product marketing and sales roles. Ranjit Wassan, Vice President of Product & Engineering: Ranjit most recently served as Director of Engineering for Event Experience at Hopin. Prior to that, he was Head of Product & Technology covering Growth, Discovery & Marketplace after building the consumer-facing teams at ASOS.com. Ranjit has over 22 years of experience in various Product & Engineering leadership roles at small to large B2B and B2C companies.

“Cryptocurrency adoption grew at a furious rate in 2021, with 25% of the world’s fastest growing brands this year being crypto related.1 The coming year is poised to be another banner year for crypto growth and investments. With this tremendous expansion, we are seeing a fast-growing need for the protection of digital assets of all types,” said David Janczewski, CEO at Coincover. “Our goal is to make crypto safer for everyone to hold and use. Coincover will continue to invest and expand our team, technology and product range to meet the amplifying needs of the market.”

Launched in 2018, Coincover’s protection technology prevents and protects against malicious activity and facilitates the recovery of funds in case of disaster, business failure, loss of access or theft. Coincover is the only provider in the world of both corporate and consumer protection for over 200 types of crypto assets that is underpinned by an insurance-backed guarantee from Lloyd’s of London underwriters to help safeguard crypto investors against financial loss due to hacks or theft.

For more information on the Coincover crypto protection solution, visit www.coincover.com.

About Coincover

Coincover’s unique technology helps prevent and protect against theft, fraud and loss of crypto assets. Founded in 2018 by experts in government, military systems and law enforcement, we use a combination of biometrics, access control and machine learning to ensure that our customers’ crypto funds are constantly protected. The Coincover solution is backed by exclusive insurance coverage provided by underwriters at Lloyd’s of London to give customers peace of mind. www.coincover.com

1https://www.fool.com/the-ascent/cryptocurrency/articles/25-of-fastest-growing-brands-in-2021-are-crypto-related-new-research-shows/

Contacts

Julia Giona



julia@coincover.com

+33 6 73 26 20 90