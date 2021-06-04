Home Business Wire Cohu to Participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit on...
Cohu to Participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit on June 15

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that company management will participate in the 13th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually this year on June 15, 2021.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at www.cohu.com.

About The 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration.

The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. The last day for registration is June 10, 2021.

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams
Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC
Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: laura@ga-ir.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Contacts

Cohu, Inc.

Jeffrey D. Jones – Investor Relations

858-848-8106

