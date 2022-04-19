Home Business Wire Cohu to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 28
Business Wire

Cohu to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 28

di Business Wire

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, will release financial results for first quarter on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time/4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1-866-434-5330 (domestic) or 1-213-660-0873 (international) and entering the pass code 3589745. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.cohu.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through May 5, 2022. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 using pass code 3589745. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through April 28, 2023 at www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Contacts

Cohu, Inc.

Jeffrey D. Jones – Investor Relations

858-848-8106

Articoli correlati

Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Leading Local Television Stations in Omaha

Business Wire Business Wire -
KETV, KMTV-TV, WOWT, KPTM, and KXVO Begin Broadcasting with Revolutionary New Technology OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five of Omaha’s leading local television...
Continua a leggere

Booth and Kellogg Host World’s Premier Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ETA--The 8th Annual Booth-Kellogg Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) Conference returns to downtown Chicago this month as an in-person...
Continua a leggere

i-Trac is the World’s First Integrated Health Journey Wearable and App for Mental and Physical Wellness

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i-Trac™, the integrated health journey wearable and app for physical and mental wellness developed by leading...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Leading Local Television Stations in Omaha

Business Wire