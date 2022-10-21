Cohesity named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

Hybrid, Multicloud Solution Consolidates Data from Multiple Application Silos and Analyzes Data in-Place

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, announced today that it has been named a Visionary in this year’s Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. This is the first time the company is recognized in this report.

In the face of continued uncertainty in market conditions, IT leaders are putting even greater emphasis on cost-efficient, scalable, and versatile solutions to address key data challenges. These include rapid growth of unstructured data across disparate silos, management complexity, cyberthreats and ransomware, and difficulty in deriving value from their data.

Cohesity SmartFiles modernizes and dramatically simplifies IT operations by providing one massively scalable platform for multiple data management workloads. It is a software-defined, unified file and object solution designed for the hybrid cloud that allows enterprises to securely and efficiently govern data at scale. SmartFiles delivers ongoing value from organizational data using Cohesity Marketplace apps to analyze data in-place on-premises. To maximize availability, Cohesity’s unique distributed file system provides resiliency and consistency while eliminating disruptive upgrades.

“Our customers love SmartFiles as a great way to optimize cost, scale, and efficiency for their unstructured data. Cohesity has always been about empowering our customers to do more with data – and SmartFiles allows them to manage, secure, and defend their data with next-level intelligence,” said Lynn Lucas, Chief Marketing Officer, Cohesity. “We believe this recognition from Gartner underscores the value and innovation that the Cohesity platform provides to customers looking to simplify unstructured data management.”

Already recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, we believe this inclusion in a second Magic Quadrant validates Cohesity’s comprehensive data management services strategy and highlights the need for a modern platform to harness, secure, and manage data.

“SmartFiles provides a centralized way to easily manage and protect all of our enterprise files. It improves our availability, compliance, and risk management and improves business processes. We are incredibly happy with the SmartFiles solution and its high availability, even during upgrades.” Cazi Brasga, Systems Engineer, City of Santa Monica

“Clauger has streamlined its data management onto a single Cohesity platform for not only backup and recovery, but also for file and object and cloud, with TCO savings of over 25%. We have greater speed and efficiency with Cohesity. For example, our file searches that previously took up to 30 minutes are now performed instantly. Cohesity has greatly improved our overall environment.” Olivier Boute, IT Manager, Clauger

Gartner Attributions:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, By Julia Palmer, Jerry Rozeman, Chandra Mukhyala, Jeff Vogel, 19 October 2022

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Nik Simpson, Jerry Rozeman, Jason Donham, 28 July 2022

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cohesity

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

