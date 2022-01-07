Home Business Wire Cognyte to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Business Wire

Cognyte to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

di Business Wire

HERZLIYA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in security analytics software, today announced that Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s Chief Executive Officer, and David Abadi, Cognyte’s Chief Financial Officer, will hold a fireside chat at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:45am ET. An online, real-time webcast and replay of the virtual discussion will be available on our website at https://www.cognyte.com/investors/.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte (formerly a Verint company) is a global leader in security analytics software that empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets at scale to help security organizations find the needles in the haystacks. Over 1,000 government and enterprise customers in more than 100 countries rely on Cognyte’s solutions to accelerate security investigations and connect the dots to successfully identify, neutralize, and prevent threats to national security, business continuity, and cyber security.

Learn more about how we empower our customers to create a safer world with Actionable Intelligence® at www.cognyte.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Dean Ridlon

Cognyte Software Ltd.

IR@cognyte.com

Articoli correlati

Sonder Holdings Inc. Builds Corporate Travel Business With +100 New Accounts

Business Wire Business Wire -
Growth Follows Sonder’s Recent Launch on the Global Distribution System and Partnerships with Leading Travel Management Companies SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonder...
Continua a leggere

Avataar Raises $45 Million in Series B Funding From Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading AI and Computer Vision Platform Powers Largest Global eCommerce Marketplaces, Creating Life-sized 3D Virtual Product Evaluation Worlds for...
Continua a leggere

908 Devices Announces GSK Purchases Fifth REBEL Cell Culture Media Analyzer

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sonder Holdings Inc. Builds Corporate Travel Business With +100 New Accounts

Business Wire