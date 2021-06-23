Cognite Data Fusion™ Receives MM Research Institute Award in ‘Smart Solutions: Digital Twin’ Category

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#data—Cognite, a global leader in industrial software innovation, today announced that Cognite Data Fusion™ has received the MM Research Institute Award in the “Smart Solutions: Digital Twin” category.

The award was established in July 2004 by MM Research Institute with the aim of creating opportunities to promote the development of markets and industries in the information and communications technology (ICT) field. Professor Jun Murai of Keio University served as the chair of the evaluation committee, and this year marks the 18th time that the award has been presented to a company that is actively developing new products and markets with superior ICT technology.

Cognite Data Fusion™ is an industrial data operations (DataOps) and contextualization platform that puts raw data into real-world industrial context, enabling rapid application and solution creation at scale. Cognite Data Fusion™ powers companies with contextualized OT, IT, and ET data to develop solutions that increase safety, sustainability, efficiency, and drive revenue.

MM Research Institute’s evaluation emphasized the capabilities of Cognite Data Fusion™ within data processing, including 3D data; its support for the construction of dynamic virtual models and digital twins; and its contribution to the realization of data-based maximization of production volume and maintenance efficiency.

“We are convinced that Cognite Data Fusion will help manufacturers relate and integrate diverse silos of data and use them to achieve sustainability by optimizing production volume and improving the efficiency of maintenance operations. We will continue our efforts to realize the digital transformation of manufacturing sites in Japan with Cognite Data Fusion,” said Nori Tokusue, president of Cognite Japan.

Cognite is a global industrial software-as-a-service (SaaS) company supporting the full-scale digital data-driven transformation of asset-intensive industries around the world. Our core product, Cognite Data Fusion™, is an industrial data operations (DataOps) and contextualization platform that puts raw data into real-world industrial context, enabling rapid application and solution creation at scale. Cognite Data Fusion™ powers companies with contextualized OT, IT, and ET data to develop solutions that increase safety, sustainability, efficiency, and drive revenue. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or at LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata

