Cognex Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on December 2, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022. This dividend represents an increase of $0.005 per share, or 8%, over the $0.065 per share dividend paid in the prior quarter.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 3 million image-based products, representing over $9 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For details, visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

Contacts

Susan Conway

Investor Relations

+1 508-650-3353

susan.conway@cognex.com

