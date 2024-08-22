Cofense Announces Winner of 2024 Partner of the Year Award

Cofense recognizes NRI Secure as its Partner of the Year for its exceptional achievements and commitment to mutual success

LEESBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cofense®, the leader in email threat detection and response solutions, today announced that NRI SecureTechnologies, Ltd. (NRI Secure), a leading global provider of cybersecurity services, has been awarded Cofense’s 2024 APAC Partner of the Year Award. NRI Secure has been honored for its outstanding performance in delivering exceptional customer support, driving market growth, showcasing advanced cybersecurity capabilities, and cultivating a forward-thinking approach to problem-solving.





This prestigious award acknowledges NRI Secure’s pivotal role in the successful launch and expansion of Cofense’s email security solutions. Their dedication to providing comprehensive information security products and services contributes significantly to building a safer digital world.

Cofense values its channel partners for their critical role in delivering world-class email security solutions. These partners are instrumental in safeguarding critical infrastructure by adapting to evolving customer needs and leveraging deep industry knowledge. Their strong customer engagement is essential to identifying emerging threats and shaping the future of email security.

“NRI Secure has been an invaluable partner to Cofense since 2017. Their contributions have been instrumental in safeguarding Japan’s critical infrastructure from the escalating threat of phishing attacks,” said Victor Coppa, director of APAC sales at Cofense. “This award recognizes NRI Secure’s extensive expertise and unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service. Their dedication to supporting our current customers while driving future growth has been outstanding.”

About Cofense

Cofense provides the world’s most effective business email threat detection and remediation solutions. PhishMe Employee Security Awareness Training with Risk Validation and the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) Platform are uniquely powered by over 35 million Cofense-trained employees who report phishing and other dangerous email threats in real time. Exclusive to Cofense, our solutions detect and eradicate threats other email security systems miss and remove them from all of our customers’ inboxes. For more information, visit cofense.com or connect with Cofense on X and LinkedIn.

About NRI SecureTechnologies

NRI SecureTechnologies is a subsidiary of Nomura Research Institute (NRI) specializing in cybersecurity, and a leading global provider of next-generation managed security services and security consulting. Established in 2000, NRI Secure is focused on delivering high-value security outcomes for our clients with the precision and efficiency that define Japanese quality. For more details, please visit https://www.nri-secure.com.

