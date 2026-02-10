CodeRabbit Introduces CodeRabbit Issue Planner, Bringing Collaborative Planning to the AI-Driven SDLC

CodeRabbit Issue Planner helps teams reduce rework, eliminate AI slop, and scale coding agents by aligning on intent before code is written

New product integrates directly into Jira, Linear, GitHub Issues, and GitLab to streamline collaborative planning

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AICodingAgents--CodeRabbit, the category-defining platform for AI-powered code reviews, today announced the public beta of CodeRabbit Issue Planner, a new product designed to help engineering teams collaboratively plan and review AI prompts before handing work off to coding agents. CodeRabbit Issue Planner integrates directly with Linear, Jira, GitHub Issues, and GitLab, the most popular project management and issue-tracking tools.

AI coding agents have made it easier than ever to generate code, but planning has become the new bottleneck in the software development lifecycle. When scope, assumptions, or success criteria are unclear, agents are forced to guess, leading to repeated prompting, misaligned output, and teams that are drowning in rework at the review and testing stage. With a recent CodeRabbit study finding that AI generated PRs contain 1.7x more issues than human generated ones, it’s clear AI code is causing significant issues for teams and a focus on writing better prompts.

But great prompts are time consuming to write and teams often have uneven prompting skills. CodeRabbit Issue Planner accelerates and improves planning by generating prompts that teams can edit in order to make plans explicit, shared, and reviewable before any code is written.

“The biggest failures we see with AI-generated code we review usually trace back to unclear intent,” said Harjot Gill, co-founder and CEO of CodeRabbit. “As AI agents take on more of the work of producing code, code validation can’t start at the PR stage anymore. It has to start before the code is actually written by reviewing the intent and plan.”

Many AI workflows encourage developers to plan directly with an agent in isolation. In those scenarios, requirements and constraints are often assumed by the agent rather than chosen, and misalignment is discovered late in the process during review or testing when it’s more time consuming to fix. Collaborative planning that includes prompt reviews creates shared visibility into intent, surfaces assumptions earlier, and gives both humans and agents a clear source of truth.

CodeRabbit Issue Planner integrates directly into existing issue workflows. When an issue is created, CodeRabbit gathers relevant codebase context with the help of its industry leading context engine used in its code reviews, identifies likely areas of change, and generates a structured, editable plan and prompt inside the issue. Teams can review and refine the plan together, align on requirements and constraints, and then hand off the finalized prompt to the coding agent of their choice without lock-in.

CodeRabbit Issue Planner delivers measurable improvements across the planning and execution stages of software development, including:

Faster workflows - CodeRabbit identifies the files that need to change and outlines a clear plan for how the work should be completed.

- CodeRabbit identifies the files that need to change and outlines a clear plan for how the work should be completed. Better intent and output - Agents receive explicit requirements, assumptions, and context, resulting in code that is usable and aligned with expectations.

- Agents receive explicit requirements, assumptions, and context, resulting in code that is usable and aligned with expectations. Broader AI adoption - By reducing the learning curve and leveling skill gaps around prompting, AI agents become easier for the entire team to use.

- By reducing the learning curve and leveling skill gaps around prompting, AI agents become easier for the entire team to use. Less rework - Clear plans reduce agent back-and-forth and minimize the need to rework generated code after the fact.

- Clear plans reduce agent back-and-forth and minimize the need to rework generated code after the fact. Reduced AI slop - Better prompts lead to fewer hallucinations, less spaghetti code, and fewer made-up requirements.

- Better prompts lead to fewer hallucinations, less spaghetti code, and fewer made-up requirements. Collaborative planning and alignment - Planning happens in the open rather than in isolation, reducing friction and improving team alignment before execution begins.

CodeRabbit Issue Planner is available today in Linear, Jira, GitHub Issues, and GitLab. Learn more or sign up for the beta version at https://www.coderabbit.ai/ja/issue-planner.

Supporting Resources

About CodeRabbit:

CodeRabbit is the category-defining platform for AI code reviews, built for modern engineering teams navigating the rise of AI-generated development. By delivering context-aware reviews that pull in dozens of points of context, CodeRabbit provides the most comprehensive reviews coupled with customization features to tailor your review to your codebase and reduce the noise. CodeRabbit helps organizations catch bugs, strengthen security, and ship reliable code at speed. Trusted by thousands of companies and open-source projects worldwide, CodeRabbit is backed by Scale Venture Partners, NVentures: NVIDIA's venture capital arm, CRV, Harmony Partners, Flex Capital, Engineering Capital and Pelion Venture Partners. Learn more at www.coderabbit.ai.

