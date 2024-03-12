Codenotary’s SBOM.sh Surpasses 100,000 Software Projects Milestone

Codenotary’s https://sbom.sh service has reached 100,000 users and software projects for which the free service provides SBOM creation and sharing, and continuous vulnerability scanning.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SBOM–In an impressive showcase of rapid growth and widespread adoption, SBOM.sh, the groundbreaking service dedicated to enhancing software security, is now protecting over 100,000 software projects. This number underscores the need of developers at large to learn and get familiarized with SBOMs (Software Bill of Materials) in general, and with software attestation and supply chain protection in particular.





Codenotary’s free SBOM.sh online service allows developers easy creation, storing and sharing of SBOMs and vulnerability assessment of their software projects in an easy and fast way.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of software development, security and transparency have become paramount. Since its inception, SBOM.sh has been at the forefront of addressing one of the most pressing challenges in the software development industry: ensuring the security and integrity of software projects. By providing developers with the tools to easily create, share, and scrutinize Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs), SBOM.sh has revolutionized how vulnerabilities are identified and addressed, offering a proactive approach to software security.

With 100,000 software projects protected by SBOM.sh, it asserts Codenotary’s commitment to making software security accessible, manageable, and effective for developers and organizations.

The success of SBOM.sh can be attributed to the following features:

Free Online Service: This allows developers to become acquainted with SBOM and to start their journey towards NIST 800-218 security standard compliance, without the need to install or learn any software or tool .

. Ease of Use: SBOM.sh’s user-friendly interface and streamlined process for creating and managing SBOMs have significantly lowered the barrier to implementing comprehensive software security measures.

Comprehensive Vulnerability Checks: The platform’s robust vulnerability assessment tools provide developers with critical insights into potential security threats, enabling them to make informed decisions and take timely action to safeguard their projects.

: SBOM.sh fosters a spirit of collaboration and open exchange among developers, contributing to a vibrant ecosystem where knowledge and best practices in software security are freely shared. No installation required: Browser-based UI and RESTful API enable all tasks without installation of software or tools.

“We needed a solution to continuously scan our repositories for vulnerabilities and get notifications on findings. We solved our problem in 10 minutes using SBOM.sh Github action. It is the easiest to integrate for small team of open sources developers.” Przemyslaw Kaczynski, Open Source Developer

“When dealing with software and software dependencies, its important to have a continuous and always up-to-date service that discovers direct and indirect dependencies including their vulnerabilities and risk. SBOM.sh goal is to fulfill that requirement without the need to install and or maintain any local SBOM software or vulnerability scanner. Dennis Zimmer, CTO, Codenotary

To find our more about immudb, visit: https://SBOM.sh

About Codenotary

With hundreds of customers that include top three banks in the U.S. and Europe, Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle by providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Codenotary can be set up in minutes and can be fully integrated with modern CI/CD platforms. It is the only immutable and client-verifiable solution available that is capable of processing millions of transactions a second. With the Codenotary tamper-proof bill of materials, users can instantly identify untrusted components in their software builds. For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.

