Code42 Releases Insider Risk Management Program Launchpad to Accelerate Program Buildout

Building an effective data protection program can be challenging for security teams strapped for time and resources. Working with few FTEs, teams often leverage cybersecurity tools without adopting an integrated approach that addresses the human elements and the organizational processes crucial to success. This can create potentially damaging cybersecurity gaps.

The IRM Program Launchpad provides Code42 customers access to a range of training modules, tools, and templates to help stop data loss from insiders. The resources help customers address hurdles to maintaining an effective IRM program, such as:

Where to start when creating an IRM program

How to win over stakeholders

How to communicate stakeholders’ roles in organizational data protection

How to maintain employee privacy

How to communicate expectations to employees

How to perform effective investigation and response

“We are committed to setting our customers up for success,” said Vijay Ramanathan, Senior Vice President of Ecosystem, Education, and Expert Services at Code42. “Integrating processes, people, and tech can be overwhelming for security teams, so our IRM Program Launchpad makes it simple for security teams to protect critical organizational data efficiently. We’ve done the hard work of thinking through the challenges and putting together best practices so that our customers can hit the ground running and start getting value faster. No other data protection solution provider offers this type of training program.”

Combined with the IRM Program Launchpad, the Code42 Incydr data protection solution helps security teams quickly identify and remediate data exfiltration events. The solution allows security teams to easily adjust their response to different severities of unacceptable user activity. With Incydr data protection, customers can automatically send tailored micro-trainings to correct employee mistakes in real time, contain insider threats, and speed investigations via integrated controls with EDR and IAM products, case management, and access to file contents. This helps organizations drive down data loss, leak, and theft while protecting their intellectual property and customer data.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in Insider Risk Management (IRM), offering endpoint and cloud data loss detection and response solutions. Code42® Incydr™ data protection is native to the cloud. It rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak, and theft and speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management, or disrupting employee productivity. The solution offers a complete range of response solutions, including automated microlearning modules for accidental non-malicious risk, case management for efficient investigation collaboration, and automated blocking for the highest-risk use cases. Code42’s IRM Program Launchpad helps organizations get up and running quickly to ensure success and return on investment.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce data loss from insiders while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Code42’s data protection solution is FEDRAMP-authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and other compliance frameworks. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital, and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category and is a founding member of the annual Insider Risk Summit and Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States, and its clients include the most recognizable security, technology, manufacturing, and life sciences organizations, such as CrowdStrike, Okta, Lyft, BAYADA Home Health Care, Rakuten, Sumo Logic, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, and Snowflake.

