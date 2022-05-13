Code42 Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Achieves recognition on the listing for third consecutive year

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code42 Software, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for the third consecutive year. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, now on newsstands and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Creative thinkers with diverse insights are the people who power Code42’s innovative data protection solutions, which are built with the modern-day collaborative culture in mind. Tracking activity across computers, email and the cloud, the company’s SaaS-based Insider Risk Management solutions, Incydr and Instructor, surface and prioritize file exposure and exfiltration events that represent real business threats, need investigation and response. The culture at Code42 fosters collaboration, engagement, inclusion, professional and personal development and the opportunity to make an impact. Code42 is based in Minneapolis and has about 500 employees across the U.S. and in Europe.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“We are honored that our employees’ feedback has earned us this recognition from Inc. for a third time,” said Joe Payne, Code42 president and CEO. “At Code42, we strive to innovate across our company – from the Insider Risk Management solutions we deliver and professional development we promote to the culture we nurture through our corporate values, and affinity and philanthropy programs. We take seriously our responsibility to leave the world a better place while creating a work environment where top talent can thrive and stay connected in a hybrid work environment."

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

About Code42

Code42 is the Insider Risk Management leader. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Incydr solution rapidly detects data loss, leak and theft as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. The Code42 Instructor solution helps enterprises drive secure work habits by incorporating timely, hyper-relevant Insider Risk awareness training videos to reduce risk events due to accidental and negligent end-user behaviors.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider threats while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, the Code42 Incydr solution is FedRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital and Split Rock Partners. Code42 was recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s best workplaces in 2020, 2021 and 2022. For more information, visit code42.com or join the conversation on our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

