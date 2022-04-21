Code42 Named a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions Report

Long-term strategies for assessing and managing insider risk drive demand for solutions like Code42 Incydr

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GartnerMarketGuide—Code42, the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2022 Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions report1. The report marks the second consecutive edition in which Code42 was recognized – click here to download it and learn why. Code42 continues to play a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category and is a founding member of the Insider Risk Summit and Insider Risk Community.

According to Gartner, “The increase in a hybrid or remote workforce, compounded with additional vendor integration, has prioritized insider risk management as a focus area for security and risk management leaders. This Market Guide assists in understanding and implementing a comprehensive insider risk management program.”

“Insider Risk Management is not a new data security challenge. With the global shift to a hybrid workforce, persistent threats to data posed by user carelessness and errors and inadequate security awareness training about insider risk, the need to protect data and collaborative work today is far more urgent,” said Code42 president and CEO, Joe Payne. “We believe our inclusion as a Representative Vendor in this Gartner Market Guide validates why leading organizations, including some of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies, rely on Code42 and our solution to protect their data in a fundamentally different way.”

In the report, Gartner defines that, “Mandatory capabilities of enterprise IRM platforms are:

Orchestration with other cybersecurity tooling (including SOAR).

Monitoring of employee activity and assimilating into a behavior-based risk model.

Dashboarding and alerting of high-risk activity.

Orchestration and initiation of intervention workflows.”

Security teams today are using the Code42® Incydr™ product to mitigate data exposure and exfiltration risks without blocking legitimate collaboration. Incydr is purpose-built to help security teams effectively manage the dynamic nature of Insider Risk – that includes prioritizing and responding appropriately to the risks that matter the most. It surfaces the top indicators of insider risk and gathers detailed security intelligence about on- and off-network file movements to both sanctioned and unsanctioned destinations.

Code42 continues to advance its IRM programs and technology with new capabilities, including:

The Code42 ® Instructor™ microlearning solution for insider risk reduction. Instructor delivers actionable, hyper-targeted and bite-sized video lessons to end-users at the moment of impact, helping to change security behavior for the long term. Instructor decreases accidental risk with right-sized, right-timed situational guidance that’s relevant for specific end-users and data exposure events.

A new Risk Trends Dashboard for Incydr that is tailored for security leaders. The dashboard helps organizations understand their insider risk posture, review compliance with corporate data policies, give insights into the risk reduction trends over time, and offer definitive ways to measure the effectiveness of the risk management program at large.

A groundbreaking Risk Prioritization Model to clearly tell security teams which of their highest-risk data exposure and exfiltration events needs their attention. The Incydr Trust Model unlocks Incydr’s ability to detect data exposure and file downloads from sanctioned corporate systems to unmonitored devices, automatically distinguishes between browser uploads to corporate and personal cloud applications, including Google Drive™ and Box, and delivers an Exfiltration Detector for Salesforce to protect customer data from leak and theft to unsanctioned destinations.

applications, including Google Drive™ and Box, and delivers an Exfiltration Detector for Salesforce to protect customer data from leak and theft to unsanctioned destinations. Additions to its ecosystem of strategic partnerships and integrations with a growing portfolio of security technology leaders, including Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, Rapid7 and CyberArk.

About Code42

Code42 is the Insider Risk Management leader. Native to the cloud, the Code42 Incydr solution rapidly detects data loss, leak and theft as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. The Code42 Instructor solution helps enterprises drive secure work habits by incorporating timely, hyper-relevant Insider Risk awareness training videos to reduce risk events due to accidental and negligent end-user behaviors.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider threats while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, the Code42 Incydr solution is FedRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView Capital and Split Rock Partners. Code42 was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s best workplaces in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit code42.com or join the conversation on our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

