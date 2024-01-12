Coborn’s Completes Logile Thermal Intelligence Solution Implementation Across All Banners and Locations to Improve Food Safety and Quality for Hot and Cold Foods

Midwestern grocery retailer replaces existing temperature monitoring system with Logile’s unique, thermal engineered fluid-based, automated wireless temperature sensors for increased accuracy and compliance









DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#foodsafety—Logile, Inc. today announced that Midwestern grocery retailer Coborn’s, Inc. has completed rollout of Logile’s new Thermal Intelligence™ solution to all banners, including Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Tadych’s Marketplace Foods and Sullivan’s Foods, in all locations across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Michigan. A Logile customer since 2012 using Logile’s enterprise labor planning and forecasting solutions, Coborn’s selection of Thermal Intelligence expands its Logile product footprint and partnership investment.

Coborn’s wanted to improve its food safety capabilities and address existing temperature monitoring system limitations and challenges, including air-based temperature monitoring, cold food-only monitoring and frequent false alarms. Coborn’s worked closely with Logile to finetune its new Thermal Intelligence solution design to work across all Coborn’s environments including cold food, hot food, pharmacies, and car washes.

Unparalleled in the retail industry, Logile Thermal Intelligence automates temperature taking and recording with wireless temperature sensors encapsulated in a thermal engineered fluid that imitates actual food temperatures and records them every 10 minutes, for both cold and hot foods. Unlike standard systems that only measure ambient air temperatures, Logile Thermal Intelligence uniquely monitors actual food temperatures 24/7 and alerts store personnel to any excursions (deviation from proper holding temperature) or items requiring attention. The solution escalates notification up the chain if follow-up tasks are not completed to ensure food safety issues are addressed with corrective action. Eliminating consistent overheating and over-chilling additionally reduces energy costs and asset wear and tear.

Logile’s complete platform solution minimizes capital investment with a package that is inclusive of all hardware, software, maintenance, support, warranty and training for an annual subscription fee.

“We have improved productivity and gained approximately two hours a day in redirection of labor by eliminating the manual temperature taking and recording process with Logile Thermal Intelligence. We can now accurately monitor and manage hot food temperatures in addition to cold foods, and can reliably keep our holding cases at the optimal temperatures for both food safety and food quality,” said Kim Kockler, Director of Food Safety at Coborn’s. “By avoiding overheating our hot cases and holding both hot and cold cases at the right temperatures, we have less spoilage, reduced shrink and improved products to offer our customers. We now have the confidence that temperatures are always monitored with Logile’s 24/7 solution and that we are accurately measuring actual food temperatures and not just air discharge temperature. We also anticipate reducing energy consumption and lowering our energy costs as approximately every one degree off the correct temperature costs us 3 to 4.5% additional energy usage, which adds up across the enterprise. Logile has been a great partner and gone above and beyond to meet our unique requirements.”

“Coborn’s is a true pioneer having advanced food safety to a level unmatched in the retail industry. We value our collaborative partnership, and the company is a testament to what is possible with a committed customer-first philosophy and innovative mindset,” said Rick Schlenker, Logile Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales. “Coborn’s customer focus and continuous improvement goals helped us refine our Thermal Intelligence solution to not only meet their needs, but to also provide a breakthrough solution for all retailers to improve food safety, compliance, temperature reporting and accuracy, and effectively protect their brands and customers.”

Learn more about Coborn’s experience with Thermal Intelligence at NRF 2024, Retail’s Big Show, in Logile’s live session titled Thermal intelligence – Advancing food safety and profitability for retailers on Sunday, January 14 at 11:00-11:30am, with Coborn’s Christopher Schlichting, Director of Continuous Improvement as a featured panelist. Visit Logile at NRF Booth 2509 in the Foodservice Innovation Zone and Booth 5249 on the main floor or book a meeting.

About Coborn’s, Inc.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s, Inc. is a 103-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 10,000 employees and 77 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s, Tadych’s Marketplace Foods and Sullivan’s Foods banners. Coborn’s, Inc. also operates fuel, liquor, and pharmacy locations. To support its over 135 various retail business units, Coborn’s, Inc. operates its own central bakery, dry cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. In 2021, Coborn’s, Inc. was named the Shelby Report’s Midwest Retailer of the Year. In 2023, the company was recognized by Progressive Grocer Magazine as one of the Top 10 Regional Grocers in the U.S.

About Logile, Inc.

Logile is the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider deployed in thousands of retail locations across the globe. Our proven AI, machine-learning technology and industrial engineering accelerate ROI and enable operational excellence. Retailers worldwide rely on Logile solutions to boost profitability and competitive advantage by delivering the best service and products at optimal cost.

From labor standards development and modeling, to unified forecasting, storewide flexible scheduling, and time and attendance, to inventory management, task management, food safety, and mobile employee engagement to empower the connected worker—we transform retail operations with a unified store-level solution. Gain the Advantage with The Logic of Retail. One Platform for store planning, scheduling and execution. Learn more: logile.com. Connect with Logile on LinkedIn.

Discover why retailers ranked Logile the #1 retail technology provider in customer satisfaction and overall performance on the 2024 RIS News Software LeaderBoard for the second consecutive year, scoring 18 number-one ratings and the top two positions in half the LeaderBoard charts.

