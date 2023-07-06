CNM LLP Named One of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Orange County for Fourth Year

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CNM LLP, a leading technical advisory firm, announced today that it was named one of the “2023 Best Places to Work in Orange County.” CNM LLP ranked seventh on the Best Places to Work: Midsize Companies list among 39 mid-size “best employers.”





The Best Places to Work in Orange County is part of a county-wide survey and awards program, created by the Orange County Business Journal in partnership with Workforce Research Group. The program honors organizations in Orange County, California for having a positive impact on their workforce and recognizes their contributions to the community.

CNM’s unwavering commitment to its people-centric culture, relationships, open communication, and work/life balance has earned it the esteemed recognition as a Best Place to Work. With a strong emphasis on employee well-being through various wellness programs and resources groups, special events, and professional development opportunities, CNM has created an environment where professionals can thrive both personally and professionally.

“Our success over the last 20 years is a product of our team’s professionalism and commitment to delivering high quality work,” says Sanjay Sheth, Managing Partner, CNM LLP. “Receiving this recognition for the fourth time further proves why it is so incredibly vital to ensure your workforce feels seen and heard.”

CNM LLP has helped businesses ranging from start-ups and mid-market companies to professional services firms and multi-national Fortune 500 companies identify and address critical business risk management and technical accounting issues in an effective and proactive way. CNM LLP has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, New York City, and Kuala Lumpur, and is best known for its areas of service in accounting & transaction, internal controls & SOX, IT, internal audit, business transformation, data & analytics, process automation, and cybersecurity & privacy.

“We deeply value being a part of the business community here in Orange County,” says Jeremy Wheeler, Partner and Leader of CNM’s Orange County practice. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our accomplishments within the community as we continue to grow our presence in this market.”

The award-winning firm was also designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company each year since 2018 by Fortune magazine and also earned recognition for “Best Places to Work” by the Los Angeles Business Journal three times, in addition to ranking amongst the Fastest Growing Private Companies by the Los Angeles-based publication.

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of an employer assessment where details about policies and practices are compiled. The second part consisted of an employee survey where employee opinions about the workplace experience are captured. Both the employer and employee data sets are combined to determine the best workplaces.

The ranking of the winning organizations is released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal’s July issue. More information about the Best Places to Work in Orange County is available at https://www.bestplacestoworkorangecounty.com.

About CNM LLP

Founded in 2003, CNM LLP is recognized as the premier technical advisory firm. Our vision is to be the most trusted advisory services firm to our people and our clients. We provide high-value advisory services and solutions, combining professional capabilities with hands-on support. We do this with a people-centric focus, a passion for excellence, and honest communication in a collaborative environment.

CNM cares deeply about building relationships and empowering people to be their best. To do that, we create an environment where people can show up as their authentic selves—celebrating the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives we each offer. Above all, at CNM we help, care about, and show appreciation for each other. We share a commitment to communicating broadly, proactively, and with transparency. Doing so demonstrates our respect for each other, builds trust, ensures alignment, and empowers us as individuals, as teams, and as an organization, to do our best work. Learn more about CNM at https://cnmllp.com/, or by visiting our LinkedIn page.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Yelena Markaryan



Brand Marketing Manager



marketing@cnmllp.com

747-888-6034