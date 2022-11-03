CNM LLP Earns 2022-2023 Great Place to Work-Certification™

LA-based technical advisory firm earns certification three years running by global authority on workplace culture and employee experience

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CNM LLP, a technical advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, today announced that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at CNM. This year, 94 percent of employees said it’s a great place to work, compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“The happiness and satisfaction of our team is equally as important as delivering superior client service,” says Sanjay Sheth, Managing Partner, CNM LLP. “To us, both go hand in hand. The firm’s continued success is led by our team of hard-working professionals, and we will continue to provide an environment that allows them to flourish in their careers and feel empowered to do good work. We consider employee experience a top priority every day and we celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

For nearly 20 years, CNM LLP has helped businesses ranging from start-ups and mid-market companies to professional services firms and multi-national Fortune 500 companies identify and address critical business issues in an effective and proactive way. CNM LLP has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and New York, and is best known for its areas of service in Accounting & Transaction Advisory, Internal Controls & SOX Advisory, IT Advisory, Internal Audit Advisory, and Cybersecurity & Privacy Advisory.

The award-winning firm was also designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in 2020 and 2021 and also earned recognition for “Best Places to Work” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2019, and the Orange County Business Journal in 2019, 2020, and 2022.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that CNM LLP is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

About CNM LLP

Founded in 2003, CNM LLP is recognized as the premier technical advisory firm. As an organization of professionals, our mission is to understand our client’s business, help our clients identify their business and financial needs, and provide the services that will help them achieve their business goals. We are committed to providing the most effective services possible, efficiently and expeditiously, while always maintaining our ultimate focus on our clients’ needs and objectives. We provide high-value advisory services and solutions, combining professional capabilities with hands-on support. We do this with passion and precision, open communication, and client care, and a commitment to relationships as well as results.

CNM cares deeply about building relationships and empowering people to be their best. To do that, we create an environment where people can show up as their authentic selves—celebrating the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives we each offer. Above all, at CNM we help, care about, and show appreciation for each other. We share a commitment to communicating broadly, proactively, and with transparency. Doing so demonstrates our respect for each other, builds trust, ensures alignment, and empowers us as individuals, as teams, and as an organization, to do our best work. Learn more about CNM at https://cnmllp.com/, or by visiting our LinkedIn page.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

