CNM LLP Announces Three New Partner Promotions

Award-Winning LA-based Technical Advisory Firm Adds to Leadership Team with Three Managing Directors Promoted to Partners

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CNM LLP, a technical advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, is excited to announce the promotion to partner of Amy Vuong, Dieter Wulff, and Greg Nakamura.

Amy Vuong joined CNM in 2019 and serves as Partner in the firm’s IT Advisory practice in the Los Angeles office. She brings over 18 years of experience in Sarbanes-Oxley, IT Security, internal and external audit, business process redesign, SOC 1 reporting, and ERP system implementation. Amy has substantial experience sourcing, planning and leading audit, compliance, and security engagements across several industries, and has consulted clients at the C-level on strategy development, disaster recovery/business continuity, data security and control frameworks, finance systems development, and change management.

Prior to joining CNM, Amy worked at KPMG as a Director in the Los Angeles Information Technology Advisory practice. Amy brings over 15 years of management and leadership experience, including a demonstrated track record in leading cross-functional teams globally.

Dieter Wulff joined CNM in 2018 and serves as Partner in the firm’s Accounting & Transaction Advisory practice in the Orange County office. Dieter has over 20 years of experience in accounting and brings a wealth of knowledge of GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to the firm. He has worked extensively with public and private companies, and focuses on technical accounting, IPO readiness, SEC reporting, and business acquisition transactions.

Prior to joining CNM, Dieter was an Audit Senior Manager at PwC. He has expertise serving clients in a broad spectrum of industries, including industrial products (textiles, automotive, construction and engineering), professional services, and customer care.

Greg Nakamura joined CNM in 2013 and serves as Partner in the firm’s Internal Audit and Business Transformation Advisory practices in the Los Angeles office. He brings over 15 years of experience in public and private accounting, as well as internal audit, business process improvement, compliance-based reviews, risk assessments, and control implementation and evaluation.

Prior to joining CNM, Greg served as the Chief Financial Officer for ZOE International, establishing key financial and operational policies to ensure control and efficiency as a nonprofit organization in the U.S., Australia, and Thailand. Additionally, Greg served as the International Director of Operations for The Exodus Road, Inc., where he directed anti-trafficking operations in Thailand, including field audits, investigations, and coordination with law enforcement for transnational child trafficking cases. Greg began his career at KPMG in external financial audit and risk advisory services.

CNM’s Managing Partner and Founder Nathan Matthews said, “Amy, Dieter and Greg developed the two key competencies for success at the firm: technical skills and emotional intelligence behaviors. Each of these professionals has modeled the principles of servant leadership and applied those principles to develop themselves, our professionals, and serve our clients. We are amazed by their hard work and dedication, but most importantly, we are amazed by the level of self-development they have personally realized. A joyful life is built on relationships, and we look forward to a future where we continue to earn the trust of our professionals and our clients.”

The firm was recently recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for the second consecutive year and has been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Orange County” by the Orange County Business Journal and “Best Places to Work” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

CNM LLP is recognized as the premier technical advisory firm with a vision to become the most trusted professional services firm. CNM offers concentrated areas of service in Accounting and Transaction Advisory, Internal Controls & SOX Advisory, Internal Audit Advisory, Business Process Transformation Advisory, IT Advisory, and Cybersecurity & Privacy Advisory.

CNM creates an environment of trust where professionals can show up as their authentic selves—celebrating their diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives—so we can do our best work. https://cnmllp.com/

Yelena Markaryan



Marketing Manager



marketing@cnmllp.com

747-888-6034