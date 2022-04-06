CMTC Releases Season 5 of Modern Manufacturing Podcast “Shifting Gears”

TORRANCE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#baldrige—California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) announced today the release of Shifting Gears Season Five. CMTC originally launched the Shifting Gears podcast in February 2021 to help small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) keep up with emerging technologies, regulations, and industry news. CMTC’s commitment to serving California’s SMMs includes providing accurate, relevant, actionable information about key developments and trends in the industry—and, Shifting Gears offers another platform for CMTC to help ensure that SMMs are well-informed so that they can be resilient and competitive in today’s economy.

Last season, Shifting Gears explored ransomware and recovery, supply chain resiliency, and budgeting and strategic planning. This season deep-dives into talent recruitment & retention, cybersecurity best practices, and the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Shifting Gears’ host, CMTC Director of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Gregg Profozich, is joined by subject matter experts to explore each of these three topics. Season Five’s guest list includes a workforce development consultant, recruitment manager, two cybersecurity experts, the Vice Chair of the California Council for Excellence (CEE), and the principal of a Baldrige-based consulting organization.

Host Gregg Profozich comments, “The world of manufacturing is a constantly shifting landscape that poses unique challenges to SMMs. This season, our guests offer insights and practical steps that any SMM can take to set their company on the road to higher productivity, security, and competitiveness.”

Each season of Shifting Gears will highlight a variety of manufacturers, consultants, and industry experts and cover a broad range of topics addressing critical opportunities and challenges facing SMMs. All episodes of Shifting Gears can be found on CMTC’s website as well as across all major listening directories like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates under a number of cooperative agreements with the Federal and State government, the largest of which is with the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the Department of Commerce for the State of California.

