CMTC Releases Season 4 of Modern Manufacturing Podcast “Shifting Gears”

TORRANCE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#budgeting—California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) announced today the release of Shifting Gears Season Four. CMTC originally launched the Shifting Gears podcast in February to help small and medium-sized manufacturers (SMMs) keep up with emerging technologies, regulations, and industry news. CMTC’s commitment to serving California’s SMMs includes providing accurate, relevant, actionable information about key developments and trends in the industry—and, Shifting Gears offers another platform for CMTC to help ensure that SMMs are well-informed so that they can be resilient and competitive in today’s economy.

Last season, Shifting Gears explored advanced manufacturing technologies – including robotics, automation, and additive – and concluded with a special episode in celebration of Manufacturing Day 2021. This season deep-dives into ransomware and recovery, supply chain resiliency, and budgeting and strategic planning. Shifting Gears’ host, CMTC Director of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Gregg Profozich, is joined by subject matter experts to explore each of these three topics. Season Four’s guest list includes a cybersecurity expert, supply chain consultant, business strategy advisor, and two professors from the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics at California State University, Northridge.

Host Gregg Profozich comments, “Given the rapid pace of change over the past year in the manufacturing environment, cyber issues and supply chain are particularly salient. This season offers SMMs key insights into these two risk areas and also gives SMMs practical information for adjusting strategic plans and budgets. We are excited to share these important episodes.”

Each season of Shifting Gears will highlight a variety of manufacturers, consultants, and industry experts and cover a broad range of topics addressing critical opportunities and challenges facing SMMs. All episodes of Shifting Gears can be found on CMTC’s website as well as across all major listening directories like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

If you’d like to provide feedback or suggest a topic for an episode, please contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@cmtc.com or 310-984-0096.

About California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC)

Established in 1992, California Manufacturing Technology Consulting® (CMTC) is a private non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, workforce development, and consulting services to small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout the state of California. CMTC operates under a number of cooperative agreements with the Federal and State government, the largest of which is with the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under the Department of Commerce for the State of California.

