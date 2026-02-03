Clutch Report: 96% of Consumers Check Online Reviews Before a First-Time Purchase

New research shows customer reviews remain a default trust signal in e-commerce, while skepticism around AI-generated content is reshaping buying decisions.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Online reviews remain a major factor in e-commerce, especially for first-time purchases. Clutch research finds 96% of consumers check reviews before buying a product or service they haven’t tried.

The survey of 400 U.S. consumers shows shoppers are increasingly selective: star ratings alone aren’t enough. They value detailed feedback, visual proof, and authenticity as AI-generated content grows.

“Customer reviews remain a key trust signal, but consumers no longer take them at face value,” said Jeanette Godreau, Clutch analyst. “Shoppers want authenticity, detail, and real experiences before deciding.”

Online Reviews Are a Default Step for First-Time Purchases

Checking customer reviews is now a standard step for first-time purchases. Nearly half of consumers (47%) say they always check reviews before buying from an unfamiliar brand or product, while only about 2% say they typically skip reviews.

Reviews shape decisions at multiple stages. About 72% read reviews while comparing options, and 69% check them again before finalizing a purchase to confirm their choice or spot red flags.

Star Ratings Set the Baseline, but Depth Builds Confidence

Star ratings still matter, but they are not enough on their own. Only 15% of consumers trust star ratings alone, though 72% will not consider products rated below four stars. Buyers feel most confident when reviews pair strong volume with detail, especially star ratings with written feedback (43%) or photos (34%).

AI-Generated Reviews Are Eroding Consumer Trust

As AI-generated reviews spread, consumer trust is slipping. Nearly half (48%) report frequently encountering AI-written or manipulated reviews, and 72% say suspected AI involvement lowers trust. Platform credibility matters, with Amazon (73%) and Google (65%) far more trusted than brand-owned sites (46%), showing that authenticity and transparency now shape review influence.

The full report is available on Clutch.

