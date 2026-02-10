Clutch Report: 90% of Consumers Value Data Privacy, Only 55% Feel Secure

Despite widespread concern, many consumers remain unsure how to protect their personal data as breaches continue to rise

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumers say protecting their personal data is a top priority but many aren’t confident they’re doing enough. New Clutch research finds 90% of consumers say safeguarding their privacy is important, yet only 55% feel confident protecting their data online. More than half (57%) say their personal information has been compromised at least once, highlighting a growing gap between concern and confidence as cyber threats increase.

Consumers Care Deeply About Privacy but Lack Confidence

Financial information is consumers’ top concern (88%), followed by login credentials (72%), health data (46%), and contact information (43%), yet guidance remains fragmented across apps and platforms.

“Consumers care about data security, but confusing tools often delay protective actions,” said Hannah Hicklen, Clutch analyst.

Three-quarters (75%) of those who experienced a breach changed their behavior, compared to 36% of those who haven’t experienced a breach, showing many act only after a breach has occurred.

Consumer Data Vulnerable in Company Breaches

Consumers worry most about identity theft (40%) and financial fraud (38%), yet company breaches remain the leading cause of data exposure (30%).

“Breaches still dominate even with all the security spending because attackers have gotten faster and more automated, while many organizations are still struggling with fundamentals like identity security, visibility across systems, and quick response,” says Evan Kirstel, B2B TechFluencer and TV Host, TECH IMPACT.

These risks shape buying behavior: 77% say data privacy policies influence their purchases, and 88% would stop using a company if their data wasn’t secure.

Basic Security Habits Help, but Gaps Remain

Most consumers use strong or unique passwords (72%) and enable multi-factor authentication (65%), but far fewer regularly review privacy and security settings (28%) or limit app permissions (29%), leaving unnecessary exposure as data collection and personalization continue to expand.

The full report is available on Clutch.

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Business leaders rely on Clutch for in-depth, verified client reviews and to confidently evaluate partners that fit their unique goals. Clutch offers a platform for agencies to increase their visibility with buyers, strengthen their brand’s credibility, and grow their business.

Media Contact:

Emily Fulcher

Brand Marketing Manager, Clutch

press@clutch.co