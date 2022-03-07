CloudWave Introduces New OpSus Vault Backup as a Service Offering for Healthcare

Secure Enterprise Cloud Service Protects Valuable Data Backups from Ransomware and Other Threats with an Offline and Immutable Storage Location

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudWave, the largest independent cloud and managed services software hosting provider in healthcare, today announced its new OpSus Vault offering. Data is growing exponentially and is more critical than ever to powering healthcare. OpSus Vault is designed to protect a healthcare organization’s valuable data backups against increasingly effective ransomware and malicious insider threats by creating a secure, offline, and immutable storage location.

In the case of ransomware and other threats, a hospital’s existing backups are often infected along with the primary production environment. Additionally, there has been an increase in malicious actors targeting backup infrastructure to disrupt operations further. OpSus Vault helps create an immutable backup consisting of a standalone copy with distinct security protocols, locked to prevent encryption, edits, and deletes.

This immutable storage location keeps the protected extra copy separated from the rest of the data storage and IT environment, particularly from the domain structure, for an extra layer of insurance. OpSus Vault deploys a secure, air-gapped cloud storage location that receives a save-set from an additionally scheduled backup job. The cloud location then replicates a copy of its stored contents to a secure vault located on a separate domain with an immutable storage policy. While this immutability policy is in effect, editing and deleting data is not allowed, and access is prohibited.

Therefore, if a security incident renders a healthcare organization’s normal save-sets unusable, CloudWave will make a recent copy of the immutable backup accessible. As a result, OpSus Vault’s immutable backup can be restored much more quickly than working around corrupted primary and secondary copies.

“Most organizations know how to architect a backup system to store multiple copies on different media with at least one remote save-set, but these backups can still be deleted if the appropriate credentials are compromised,” said Matt Donahue, Chief Technology Officer of CloudWave. “By isolating backups on a separate domain and applying an immutability policy, OpSus Vault adds additional layers of protection against these types of threats.”

CloudWave helps hospitals architect, build, and integrate a personalized solution using managed private cloud, public cloud, and cloud edge resources. Its OpSus Cloud Services support more than 125 EHR, clinical, and enterprise applications. OpSus Vault may be purchased as a standalone service or as an add-on to OpSus Backup.

About CloudWave

CloudWave is a cloud and managed services provider that delivers a multi-cloud approach, helping healthcare organizations with any electronic health record (EHR) service architect, build, and integrate a personalized solution using managed private cloud, public cloud, and cloud edge resources. As the largest, most experienced, and trusted independent software hosting provider in healthcare, CloudWave delivers enterprise cloud services to more than 200 hospitals and healthcare organizations, supporting 125+ EHR, clinical, and enterprise applications. With decades of experience in disaster recovery and backup, CloudWave can support a wide variety of healthcare IT initiatives that require scalability, reliability, and security.

The company’s OpSus cloud services provide managed hosting, end-to-end disaster recovery, systems management, security, backup, and archiving services that are fully supported by around-the-clock Network and Security Operations Centers staffed by certified healthcare IT and security professionals in the USA. CloudWave also provides secure, cloud-based enterprise imaging as-a-service in partnership with Canon Medical, to help hospitals store, analyze, protect, and share medical images. To learn more, visit www.gocloudwave.com.

