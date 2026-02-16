Cloudvirga Enhances Loan Hub with Real-Time Pricing from Optimal Blue

Integration enables loan teams to generate accurate pricing for rate shoppers and in-flight applications

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudvirga, a Stewart-owned provider of digital point-of-sale platforms for lenders, today announced a certified integration with the Optimal Blue PPE that brings real-time pricing and eligibility data to its Loan Hub, enabling loan teams to produce consumer-ready pricing scenarios at both the lead stage and throughout an active loan file.

Cloudvirga’s Loan Hub gives origination teams a centralized workspace for managing pipelines, collaborating with borrowers and completing tasks. With this integration, the Loan Hub supports real-time pricing directly within the workflows loan teams use.

Loan teams can produce product and pricing results by capturing borrower information through the Shop for Rates experience—ideal for walk-ins, rate shoppers or early-stage prospects—or by leveraging verified data from an in-flight application to deliver comprehensive pricing output.

Loan teams can also:

Create a side-by-side comparison of up to three product options.

Convert a pricing lead into an application by sending an invitation or continuing the application on the spot.

View previously generated pricing results and comparison reports tied to a loan.

Send a PDF version of the comparison report to the borrower.

Apply selected product and pricing details to the loan file once a selection is made.

“Our goal with Loan Hub has always been to simplify the moments that matter most in the loan process,” said Shakeya Fort, senior product manager at Cloudvirga. “By integrating with Optimal Blue, we’re giving loan teams the ability to generate accurate pricing at any stage without losing momentum.”

“Lenders need pricing intelligence that keeps pace with borrower expectations and market changes,” said Mike Vough, senior vice president of corporate strategy at Optimal Blue. “By integrating real-time product and pricing information from the Optimal Blue PPE into Cloudvirga’s Loan Hub, we’re empowering loan teams to deliver accurate, confidence-building options at every stage of the borrower journey. This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to helping lenders operate with greater speed, transparency and efficiency.”

The Loan Hub and its pricing functionality complements Cloudvirga’s Tropos portal, which guides consumers through a modern, personalized experience from application to clear-to-close, and the admin portal introduced mid-2025, which gives lenders control over organizational settings, permissions and workflow configurations. Together, these solutions give lenders flexibility to build borrower-first experiences that adapt to changing market and operational needs.

Lenders can learn more about the new pricing capabilities in the Loan Hub by visiting https://www.cloudvirga.com or requesting a demo.

About Cloudvirga

Cloudvirga is a provider of digital point-of-sale platforms designed to engage borrowers and increase lending efficiency. Its modular solutions help lenders streamline the loan process, improve accuracy and scale operations. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com.

