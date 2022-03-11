Cloudreach, an Atos Company, Works With AWS to Launch Talent Academy in the U.S.

The diversity-focused career development program is kicking off in Atlanta, preparing to nurture the future of cloud talent in support of Atos OneCloud initiative

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudreach, an Atos company, the leading multi-cloud services provider, today announced the launch of the Cloudreach Talent Academy in Atlanta. Originally launched in London in 2021 in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the immersive program of accelerated, hands-on learning intends to help diverse candidates start their technical career in cloud computing.

Diversity in tech has been an ongoing issue in the industry, and just 5.5% Black candidates and 6.6% Latinx candidates are being hired by major companies. Cloudreach is focused on bridging this gap by attracting talent in major tech hubs around the US, starting with Atlanta which boasts the 10th most tech jobs per capita according to Metro Atlanta CEO. The two-year courses are available to anyone passionate about a career in the quickly-evolving cloud market, and applicants with a wide range of tech and non-tech experience are encouraged to apply.

“I had heard about opportunities in cloud technology but realized there weren’t a lot of young Black women in the industry. When I was self-learning, I emailed over 30 companies but received no responses. Cloudreach has given me an opportunity to learn on the job. The things they’ve taught me, I would not have found anywhere else,” said Esther Awolesi, Associate Cloud Systems Developer at Cloudreach.

The inaugural Talent Academy cohort was welcomed into the Cloudreach community in late 2021, with many graduates now holding jobs as Associate Cloud Systems Developers at Cloudreach. Many members of the original training program did not have formal training and had varied work experience including marketing, social services, etc. And those who had experience in tech were not originally working in cloud technology. Through the program they were able to learn new skills and have resume-ready experience.

“We’re excited to be kicking off in Atlanta, a region full of untapped talent in technology,” said Poonam Flammarion, Head of Talent Academy. “We are utilizing decades of cloud computing experience to bring world class education, certification, and mentorship to underrepresented communities and passionate professionals.”

Maureen Lonergan, Vice President, AWS Training and Certification added; “Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business, and there is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS Cloud skills. AWS Training and Certification, along with our AWS Training Partners like Cloudreach, aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud. AWS Training, designed by the experts at AWS, teaches in-demand cloud skills and best practices, and helps learners prepare for AWS Certification exams so they can advance their careers and transform their organizations.”

Through Talent Academy, Cloudreach and AWS want to help diversify the information technology industry by expanding its talent pool. Candidates include those with legacy technology skills looking to switch to the cloud, those returning to work after time off, technology enthusiasts not currently in an IT role, and engineering graduates looking for a step up.

This talent program further strengthens Atos OneCloud, a ground-breaking initiative offering an end-to-end set of services to help organizations navigate their cloud journey securely and with speed, bringing together and continuously upskilling thousands of cloud experts.

To join the North America cohort of Talent Academy, please visit: https://www.cloudreach.com/en/aws-talent-academy/.

***

About Talent Academy

Cloudreach Talent Academy is an immersive program of accelerated, hands-on learning, intended to help diverse candidates launch their technical career in cloud computing. The program is designed to discover and nurture new cloud talent in-line with our joint mission to create a more diverse and inclusive technical community. For more information about Talent Academy, visit www.cloudreach.com/en/aws-talent-academy/.

About Cloudreach

Cloudreach, an Atos company, is the world’s leading multi-cloud services company. Our mission is to deliver the promise of cloud and drive extraordinary value for our customers. Cloudreach helps enterprises win competitive advantage through successful cloud transformation. With more than 10 years of cloud native experience, we’ve built an unmatched depth and breadth of expertise in cloud technologies and their application to business. For more information about our work, visit www.cloudreach.com.

With a practice of well over 10,000 people, Atos OneCloud is a ground-breaking initiative that blends cloud advisory consulting, application transformation expertise, prebuilt cloud accelerators, and innovative talents in an end-to-end set of services to help organizations navigate their cloud journey securely and with speed.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 109,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts

Fabiana Meléndez Ruiz | cloudreach@rlyl.com