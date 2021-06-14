CloudNine Secures Growth Equity Investment to Expand Product Offerings and Fund Future Acquisitions

Building upon the success seen by the company in recent years, the Texas based software provider closes on a major funding to create additional product offerings for its customers

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudNineDiscovery–CloudNine, a leading provider of eDiscovery automation software simplifying litigation, investigations, and audits today announced the closing of a major funding round led by Denver based, private equity firm, Crest Rock Partners (“Crest Rock”). Terms of the transaction were not announced. Steve Johnson and Jeff Carnes, partners and co-founders of Crest Rock will join the CloudNine Board of Directors.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, CloudNine provides customers with a choice of cloud-based or on-premise based eDiscovery automation products to dramatically reduce the overall costs of eDiscovery. Law firms, government agencies, legal service providers and corporations can save time and money by consolidating all of their data collection, processing, and review requirements by leveraging CloudNine’s self-service eDiscovery software.

The investment comes at a time when businesses across the world, both large and small, are experiencing the fastest rate of information technology change in history. The company will use this capital to accelerate its ambition to deliver new product offerings that both simplify and bring more value to the eDiscovery process. The investment will fund the company’s plan to increase its headcount by more than 50 percent over the next three years.

“Since CloudNine’s inception, we have been helping businesses navigate the intricacies of eDiscovery technology. Within the last decade, the rapid addition of new communication mediums has made identifying, collecting, and storing information in response to a request for production in a lawsuit or investigation more difficult than ever to capture and process. Corporations, law firms and other legal service providers need strong partners like CloudNine to automate the process in an easy and intuitive manner. This investment capital will enable us to increase our investment in additional product offerings and allow both new and existing customers to rely on CloudNine to manage eDiscovery complexity,” said Tony Caputo, CEO of CloudNine.

“CloudNine has a culture that is deeply rooted in serving its customers through its world class products and support,” commented Steve Johnson, co-founder and Partner at Crest Rock. “We have followed CloudNine’s growing momentum over the last several years and jumped at the chance to make a growth investment into the business. We are excited to partner with the CloudNine team and look forward to building upon their recent market momentum.”

