CloudMoyo Honored With Partner of the Year – FORTE Values in the First Annual Icertis Partner of the Year Awards

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudMoyoProud—CloudMoyo announced today that it has been named the Partner of the Year FORTE Values in the 2021 Icertis Partner of the Year Awards. Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), recognized CloudMoyo at the company’s global Partner Summit, held virtually on January 20, 2022. #IcertisPartnerAwards





“We are honored to receive this recognition from Icertis for our commitment to the FORTE values,” said Manish Kedia, CEO at CloudMoyo. “FORTE is part of the CloudMoyo DNA and was exemplified in our conviction to help customers, employees, and partners amidst the daunting challenges presented by COVID-19. We continued to deliver high-value solutions and services by empowering through the four rings of responsibility – to take care of self, family, community, and business. The FORTE values have been a key factor in maintaining our accelerated growth and will continue to be our guiding light as we scale new heights.”

Icertis leads the booming CLM category, which has a $20 billion total addressable market and is growing *35% YoY, with future-proof artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions that deliver deeper business insights and accelerate collaboration across enterprises and supply chains. An increasing number of the world’s most iconic brands and innovators use Icertis Contract Intelligence solutions to digitize contracts, analyze risks and obligations, and fully realize the intent of every contract—driving business for Icertis services partners around the world.

“Partners are integral to Icertis’ vision to transform the foundation of commerce—contracting,” said Samir Bodas, Icertis CEO and Co-founder. “Icertis Contract Intelligence takes the unstructured data within contracts and structures it to gain insights and enable automation. CloudMoyo understands the importance of this AI-powered innovation for enterprise-wide transformation and helps ensure world-class solution delivery.”

CloudMoyo is a global partner of choice for digital solutions at the intersection of Cloud and AI. We empower our customers in extracting valuable insights from their contracts and help them make informed business decisions. CloudMoyo helps its customers to gain a strategic advantage by future-proofing applications at litespeed. In the past year, CloudMoyo partnered with Icertis on over 60 implementations across industry verticals – healthcare, retail, tech, public sector, insurance, etc. CloudMoyo has successfully delivered value through its thought leadership and Icertis platform knowledge. As a true symbiotic partner, CloudMoyo has helped Icertis generate more revenue, launch new product features and functionalities that create referenceable customers.

“Icertis is honored to team with such a stellar group of services organizations, and I’m thrilled that we can recognize the impact and value our partners bring to our mutual customers,” said Paul Gleeson, Senior Vice President, Partners and Alliances, Icertis.

Icertis is the first CLM technology provider to recognize its professional services partners with Partner of the Year awards. The Icertis Partner Awards honor Icertis professional services and technology partners around the world for best-practices and success related to Icertis technology integrations, solution sales and implementation, and shared values. The 2021 awards recognize winning partner submissions in five categories: ISV Partner of the Year, Services Partner of the Year – Americas, Services Partner of the Year – Europe, Services Partner of the Year – India, Middle East, and Asia, and FORTE Partner of the Year, for the partner best exemplifying Icertis’ core values (Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, and Execution).

*MGI Research 2019: https://www.mgiresearch.com/research/mgi-forecasts-contract-lifecycle-management-clm-total-addressable-market-tam-forecast-2018-2022/

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world’s most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.

About CloudMoyo

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with a presence in Kansas City, MO, and Pune, India, CloudMoyo is the partner of choice for solutions at the intersection of cloud, AI, and analytics. As a strategic Icertis partner, CloudMoyo is uniquely positioned to help customers drive ROI (return on investment) from their investment in CLM tools. As a leading Cloud & Analytics partner for Microsoft, CloudMoyo brings together powerful business intelligence (BI) capabilities using the Azure Data Platform to transform complex data into business insights. We help customers achieve insight, innovation, and impact through big data, machine learning, automation, and predictive analytics. Our proven track record includes developing enterprise solutions for Fortune 1000 companies such as Microsoft, Kansas City Southern, and Black & Veatch, among others.

Contacts

Media Contact

Sejal Patil



Senior Manager – Marketing



+1 (425) 885-5800



sejal.patil@cloudmoyo.com

Liza Colburn



Icertis Director of Corporate Communications



+1 781-738-0001



liza.colburn@icertis.com