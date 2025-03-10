CloudLinux CEO and Founder To Speak at CloudFest 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudLinux, a leading innovator in ensuring the security, stability and availability of Linux servers and devices, today announced that CEO Igor Seletskiy will serve as a keynote speaker during CloudFest 2025, the world's largest cloud industry event, taking place March 17-20 in Europa-Park, Germany.

At 4 p.m. (CET) on Wednesday, March 19, in the .COM Ballroom (Ballsaal Berlin), Seletskiy is set to unveil a new MAx Web Server, which is included for free as part of CloudLinux OS — a drop-in replacement for Apache, tailor-made for WordPress hosting. Based on NGINX, this new web server will deliver orders-of-magnitude performance improvement, full .htaccess support, and provide best-in-class security in conjunction with Imunify360.

Attendees will also learn how easy it is to switch from Apache to this cutting-edge solution while discovering the dramatic benefits it can bring in terms of speed, stability and efficiency. This new web server will empower organizations of all sizes to elevate their hosting environments without incurring additional costs.

For more information, visit https://www.cloudfest.com/agenda#/talk?id=72791.

Igor Seletskiy is a renowned expert in the web hosting and cybersecurity industry, with over two decades of experience. As the CEO and founder of CloudLinux, he has been instrumental in developing cutting-edge security solutions for shared hosting providers. Igor is also the driving force behind Imunify360, a comprehensive, automated security suite designed to protect Linux web servers. His expertise and innovative approach make him a trusted voice in the field, offering valuable insights on the critical role of web hosts in ensuring WordPress website security.

For detailed information on CloudFest 2025, visit: https://www.cloudfest.com.

About CloudLinux

CloudLinux is dedicated to enhancing the security, stability and performance of Linux web servers. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, CloudLinux Inc. provides solutions that are trusted by hosting providers, enterprises and institutions worldwide. With over 4,000 customers and partners, more than 500,000 installations globally, and a team boasting over 450 years of combined Linux expertise, CloudLinux is at the forefront of Linux server security and performance. Discover more at www.cloudlinux.com.

