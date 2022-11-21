Cloudinary Community Program Creates Centralized Hub for User Conversations

New Community Forum and Community Discord serve as a convenient resource hub for developers to seek and share advice for building the visual economy

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Cloudinary, the Media Experience Cloud that powers digital experiences for many of the world’s top brands, today launched its Cloudinary Community, a centralized hub for developers to engage with one another to help build powerful visual experiences. With more features rolling out in 2023, this initial community launch includes two new community sites, a Community Forum and a Community Discord, to bridge the gap between documentation and customer support. The program creates a reliable resource for anyone looking to get the most out of Cloudinary’s technology and share their experiences with fellow users.

With more than one million developers using Cloudinary, the Community program will facilitate developer engagement and enable anyone to seek advice and share their knowledge on how to best use the platform for any use case. Cloudinary experts will be available to facilitate conversations and answer user questions, and developers will have the opportunity to support each other by sharing insights on how to best manage and optimize their visual media experience with Cloudinary.

“With the launch of Cloudinary Community, we can bring more users together in their preferred place, whether that’s a forum, a chat server or a little of both, to share their collective knowledge that enables everyone to build engaging experiences that power the visual economy,” said Sanjay Sarathy, VP of Developer Experience, Cloudinary. “As Cloudinary continues to grow, we’ve identified a need to scale the wide range of support we currently offer. The introduction of the Cloudinary Community program will augment our existing resources and enable developers and other users to reduce the time required to bring media-rich applications to fruition.”

One Community, Two Sites

With more program features yet to come, the Cloudinary Community will launch with both a Community Forum and a Community Discord that will serve distinct purposes for the company’s growing user base.

Community Forum: The Community Forum fills the gap between problems which can be easily solved by a Google search, and problems that require account or personal data access and can only be handled by company support staff. If a problem is challenging or in-depth, the forum will help bring answers to customer questions into a centralized, searchable location online. The forum will host how-tos, tutorials, and other long-form community content.

Community Discord: The Community Discord will act as a community coffee shop, a place to get to know other members of the community and have real-time conversations with smaller groups of community members. Cloudinary has already been doing this with their Media Developer Experts [MDEs] and attendees at their online Cloudinary Academy courses. Now Cloudinary will have all those conversations (and more) in one place.

