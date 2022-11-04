Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Third quarter total revenue totaled $253.9 million, representing an increase of 47% year-over-year, surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue

Strong large customer growth, with an addition of 159 large customers in the quarter, bringing the total number of large customers to 1,908

Delivered GAAP loss from operations of $45.9 million, or 18% of total revenue, and non-GAAP income from operations of $14.8 million, or 6% of total revenue

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We achieved an important milestone in the third quarter, surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue for the first time. The opportunity we have in front of us is enormous. Even with this achievement, we’ve penetrated less than 1 percent of our identified market for the products we have available today,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “This milestone is a testament to our enormous market opportunity, our ability to land and expand our largest enterprise customers, and the durability of our subscription-based revenue model. Now, we’re focused on the path to organically achieve $5 billion in annualized revenue in 5 years, and we’re confident we have the products already in-market to get us there.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue of $253.9 million, representing an increase of 47% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $253.9 million, representing an increase of 47% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $191.9 million, or 75.6% gross margin, compared to $134.8 million, or 78.2%, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $198.4 million, or 78.1% gross margin, compared to $136.6 million, or 79.2%, in the third quarter of 2021.

: GAAP gross profit was $191.9 million, or 75.6% gross margin, compared to $134.8 million, or 78.2%, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $198.4 million, or 78.1% gross margin, compared to $136.6 million, or 79.2%, in the third quarter of 2021. Operating Income (Loss) : GAAP loss from operations was $45.9 million, or 18.1% of total revenue, compared to $26.5 million, or 15.4% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $14.8 million, or 5.8% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $2.2 million, or 1.3% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021.

: GAAP loss from operations was $45.9 million, or 18.1% of total revenue, compared to $26.5 million, or 15.4% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $14.8 million, or 5.8% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $2.2 million, or 1.3% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021. Net Income (Loss) : GAAP net loss was $42.5 million, compared to $107.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.13, compared to $0.34 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $19.1 million, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.06, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.00 in the third quarter of 2021.

: GAAP net loss was $42.5 million, compared to $107.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.13, compared to $0.34 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $19.1 million, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.06, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.00 in the third quarter of 2021. Cash Flow : Net cash flow from operating activities was $42.7 million, compared to negative $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $4.6 million, or 2.0% of total revenue, compared to negative $39.7 million, or 23% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021.

: Net cash flow from operating activities was $42.7 million, compared to negative $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $4.6 million, or 2.0% of total revenue, compared to negative $39.7 million, or 23% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021. Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,636.3 million as of September 30, 2022.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

The following forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook are subject to substantial uncertainty as a result of challenging general economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates, and other impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or Russia-Ukraine conflict, reflect our estimates as of November 3, 2022 regarding the impact of these factors on our operations, and are highly dependent on numerous factors that we may not be able to predict or control, including, among others: the duration, spread, and severity of the pandemic; actions taken by governments and businesses in response to the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and related macroeconomic conditions and the resulting impact on our customers, vendors, and partners; the timing of administering COVID-19 vaccines around the world and the long-term efficacy of these vaccines; the impact of the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict on global and regional economies, financial markets, and economic activity generally, including inflation, rising interest rates, changes in monetary policy, supply chain disruptions, and foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to continue operating in impacted areas; and customer demand and spending patterns.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we expect:

Total revenue of $273.5 to $274.5 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $12.0 to $13.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.04 to $0.05, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 343 million

For the full year fiscal 2022, we expect:

Total revenue of $974.0 to $975.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $31.0 to $32.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.11 to $0.12, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 342 million

President of Revenue Appointment

Cloudflare also announced the appointment of Marc Boroditsky as President of Revenue. He joins Cloudflare from Twilio where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. Boroditsky brings his 30+ years of experience scaling high performance revenue organizations at global software companies including Twilio, Authy, and Oracle to support Cloudflare on its continued path of growth.

“It’s rare to join a company that is fundamentally changing an industry, and Cloudflare is truly helping to build a better Internet,” said Marc Boroditsky, President of Revenue at Cloudflare. “The Internet is foundational in almost everything that we do today and Cloudflare is well-positioned to help customers safely and reliably scale online. I’m thrilled to be joining Matthew, Michelle, and the entire team at Cloudflare on this journey to even greater heights.”

Marc is now overseeing Cloudflare’s sales organization, which was led by Chris Merritt, Cloudflare’s former President of Field Operations and Chief Revenue Officer. Joining Cloudflare nearly 10 years ago, Chris built the organization from the ground up. Chris will continue to help with the transition through the end of the year, and will serve in an advisory capacity for a period of time after that.

“Very few sales leaders can say that they built a company from $0 in revenue to $1 billion,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Chris built a world-class sales organization, and thought hitting the $1 billion mark was the right point for a transition. We worked together to find the right leader to build on the success we’ve had, and help us achieve our goal of $5 billion over the next five years. I’m grateful for everything we have accomplished thus far, and look forward to this next leg of the journey, with Marc leading a path he has traveled before.”

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, Twitter account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, our expectations about senior management transitions, our goal of organically achieving $5 billion in annualized revenue in 5 years, our market opportunity, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resulting adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation and rising interest rates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and resulting adverse macroeconomic conditions globally on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; our history of net losses; our limited operating history; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to generate demand for our products; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market; length of sales cycles; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2022, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 253,857 $ 172,347 $ 700,541 $ 462,830 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 61,967 37,525 164,822 104,638 Gross profit 191,890 134,822 535,719 358,192 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 116,033 85,877 333,712 231,846 Research and development(1)(3) 76,432 46,770 218,600 127,646 General and administrative(1) 45,372 28,669 133,919 85,320 Total operating expenses 237,837 161,316 686,231 444,812 Loss from operations (45,947 ) (26,494 ) (150,512 ) (86,620 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income 3,852 385 6,554 1,302 Interest expense(4) (1,512 ) (12,448 ) (4,109 ) (33,126 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (72,234 ) — (72,234 ) Other income (expense), net 2,433 361 2,179 (368 ) Total non-operating income (expense), net 4,773 (83,936 ) 4,624 (104,426 ) Loss before income taxes (41,174 ) (110,430 ) (145,888 ) (191,046 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,372 (3,095 ) 1,576 (8,238 ) Net loss $ (42,546 ) $ (107,335 ) $ (147,464 ) $ (182,808 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.59 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 326,590 314,543 325,457 309,618

____________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,157 $ 1,040 $ 5,481 $ 2,366 Sales and marketing 11,919 8,271 35,205 22,685 Research and development 30,049 13,971 82,001 36,309 General and administrative 11,763 4,742 32,455 13,876 Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes $ 55,888 $ 28,024 $ 155,142 $ 75,236

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4,314 $ 700 $ 9,133 $ 2,100 Sales and marketing 575 — 1,150 — Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 4,889 $ 700 $ 10,283 $ 2,100

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows: Sales and marketing $ — $ — $ 265 $ — Research and development — — 3,682 — Total acquisition-related and other expenses $ — $ — $ 3,947 $ —

(4) Includes amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs as follows*: Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs* $ 1,165 $ 12,334 $ 3,497 $ 30,488 Total amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs $ 1,165 $ 12,334 $ 3,497 $ 30,488 * The Company recorded amortization of debt discount as interest expense prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,838 $ 313,777 Available-for-sale securities 1,498,424 1,508,066 Accounts receivable, net 126,868 95,543 Contract assets 7,211 6,079 Restricted cash short-term 10,709 2,958 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,737 29,433 Total current assets 1,815,787 1,955,856 Property and equipment, net 264,132 183,736 Goodwill 149,122 23,530 Acquired intangible assets, net 37,371 1,254 Operating lease right-of-use assets 132,962 130,314 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 87,282 70,320 Restricted cash 471 4,223 Other noncurrent assets 3,490 2,838 Total assets $ 2,490,617 $ 2,372,071 Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,227 $ 26,086 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 55,070 38,085 Accrued compensation 42,573 65,905 Operating lease liabilities 28,526 25,175 Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options 2,493 4,651 Deferred revenue 171,398 116,546 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net — 12,117 Total current liabilities 339,287 288,565 Convertible senior notes, net 1,435,030 1,146,877 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 104,017 109,037 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 8,686 4,680 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,608 7,114 Total liabilities 1,896,628 1,556,273 Temporary equity, convertible senior notes — 4,439 Stockholders’ Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 284,229 and 277,708 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 283 277 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 44,111 and 45,904 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 44 44 Additional paid-in capital 1,404,934 1,494,512 Accumulated deficit (793,974 ) (680,829 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,298 ) (2,645 ) Total stockholders’ equity 593,989 811,359 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity $ 2,490,617 $ 2,372,071

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (147,464 ) $ (182,808 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 72,702 48,275 Non-cash operating lease costs 26,954 17,740 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 32,019 20,688 Stock-based compensation expense 142,545 61,638 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,497 30,488 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities 3,666 6,004 Deferred income taxes (1,603 ) (10,678 ) Provision for bad debt 3,140 2,911 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 72,234 Exchange of convertible senior notes attributable to the accreted interest related to debt discount — (29,353 ) Other 575 111 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (32,831 ) (24,117 ) Contract assets (1,132 ) (1,511 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (48,981 ) (38,119 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,367 ) 723 Other noncurrent assets 1,398 1,462 Accounts payable 685 5,820 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (23,643 ) 22,147 Operating lease liabilities (31,271 ) (16,315 ) Deferred revenue 51,909 40,140 Other noncurrent liabilities 674 (3,449 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 45,472 24,031 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (103,461 ) (64,652 ) Capitalized internal-use software (15,440 ) (11,105 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (88,187 ) — Purchases of available-for-sale securities (755,097 ) (1,060,883 ) Sales of available-for-sale securities — 15,756 Maturities of available-for-sale securities 746,420 766,304 Other investing activities 25 53 Net cash used in investing activities (215,740 ) (354,527 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Gross proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — 1,293,750 Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes — (86,293 ) Cash consideration paid in exchange of convertible senior debt — (370,647 ) Cash paid for issuance costs on convertible senior notes — (18,760 ) Repayments of convertible senior notes (16,571 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 8,130 16,802 Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options 62 95 Repurchases of unvested common stock (3 ) (188 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 8,687 7,174 Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement (1,977 ) (2,033 ) Payment of indemnity holdback — (2,188 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,672 ) 837,712 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (171,940 ) 507,216 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 320,958 118,146 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 149,018 $ 625,362

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue $ 61,967 $ 37,525 $ 164,822 $ 104,638 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (2,157 ) (1,040 ) (5,481 ) (2,366 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (4,314 ) (700 ) (9,133 ) (2,100 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 55,496 $ 35,785 $ 150,208 $ 100,172 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 191,890 $ 134,822 $ 535,719 $ 358,192 Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 2,157 1,040 5,481 2,366 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,314 700 9,133 2,100 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 198,361 $ 136,562 $ 550,333 $ 362,658 GAAP gross margin 75.6 % 78.2 % 76.5 % 77.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 78.1 % 79.2 % 78.6 % 78.4 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing $ 116,033 $ 85,877 $ 333,712 $ 231,846 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (11,919 ) (8,271 ) (35,205 ) (22,685 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (575 ) — (1,150 ) — Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses — — (265 ) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 103,539 $ 77,606 $ 297,092 $ 209,161 GAAP research and development $ 76,432 $ 46,770 $ 218,600 $ 127,646 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (30,049 ) (13,971 ) (82,001 ) (36,309 ) Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses — — (3,682 ) — Non-GAAP research and development $ 46,383 $ 32,799 $ 132,917 $ 91,337 GAAP general and administrative $ 45,372 $ 28,669 $ 133,919 $ 85,320 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (11,763 ) (4,742 ) (32,455 ) (13,876 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 33,609 $ 23,927 $ 101,464 $ 71,444 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (45,947 ) $ (26,494 ) $ (150,512 ) $ (86,620 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 55,888 28,024 155,142 75,236 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,889 700 10,283 2,100 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses — — 3,947 — Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 14,830 $ 2,230 $ 18,860 $ (9,284 ) GAAP operating margin (18.1 )% (15.4 )% (21.5 )% (18.7 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 5.8 % 1.3 % 2.7 % (2.0 )%

