Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire
  • Third quarter total revenue totaled $253.9 million, representing an increase of 47% year-over-year, surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue
  • Strong large customer growth, with an addition of 159 large customers in the quarter, bringing the total number of large customers to 1,908
  • Delivered GAAP loss from operations of $45.9 million, or 18% of total revenue, and non-GAAP income from operations of $14.8 million, or 6% of total revenue

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We achieved an important milestone in the third quarter, surpassing $1 billion in annualized revenue for the first time. The opportunity we have in front of us is enormous. Even with this achievement, we’ve penetrated less than 1 percent of our identified market for the products we have available today,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. “This milestone is a testament to our enormous market opportunity, our ability to land and expand our largest enterprise customers, and the durability of our subscription-based revenue model. Now, we’re focused on the path to organically achieve $5 billion in annualized revenue in 5 years, and we’re confident we have the products already in-market to get us there.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $253.9 million, representing an increase of 47% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $191.9 million, or 75.6% gross margin, compared to $134.8 million, or 78.2%, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $198.4 million, or 78.1% gross margin, compared to $136.6 million, or 79.2%, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Operating Income (Loss): GAAP loss from operations was $45.9 million, or 18.1% of total revenue, compared to $26.5 million, or 15.4% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $14.8 million, or 5.8% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $2.2 million, or 1.3% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $42.5 million, compared to $107.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.13, compared to $0.34 in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $19.1 million, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.06, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.00 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities was $42.7 million, compared to negative $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow was negative $4.6 million, or 2.0% of total revenue, compared to negative $39.7 million, or 23% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,636.3 million as of September 30, 2022.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

The following forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook are subject to substantial uncertainty as a result of challenging general economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates, and other impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or Russia-Ukraine conflict, reflect our estimates as of November 3, 2022 regarding the impact of these factors on our operations, and are highly dependent on numerous factors that we may not be able to predict or control, including, among others: the duration, spread, and severity of the pandemic; actions taken by governments and businesses in response to the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and related macroeconomic conditions and the resulting impact on our customers, vendors, and partners; the timing of administering COVID-19 vaccines around the world and the long-term efficacy of these vaccines; the impact of the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict on global and regional economies, financial markets, and economic activity generally, including inflation, rising interest rates, changes in monetary policy, supply chain disruptions, and foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to continue operating in impacted areas; and customer demand and spending patterns.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we expect:

  • Total revenue of $273.5 to $274.5 million
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $12.0 to $13.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.04 to $0.05, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 343 million

For the full year fiscal 2022, we expect:

  • Total revenue of $974.0 to $975.0 million
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $31.0 to $32.0 million
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.11 to $0.12, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 342 million

President of Revenue Appointment

Cloudflare also announced the appointment of Marc Boroditsky as President of Revenue. He joins Cloudflare from Twilio where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. Boroditsky brings his 30+ years of experience scaling high performance revenue organizations at global software companies including Twilio, Authy, and Oracle to support Cloudflare on its continued path of growth.

“It’s rare to join a company that is fundamentally changing an industry, and Cloudflare is truly helping to build a better Internet,” said Marc Boroditsky, President of Revenue at Cloudflare. “The Internet is foundational in almost everything that we do today and Cloudflare is well-positioned to help customers safely and reliably scale online. I’m thrilled to be joining Matthew, Michelle, and the entire team at Cloudflare on this journey to even greater heights.”

Marc is now overseeing Cloudflare’s sales organization, which was led by Chris Merritt, Cloudflare’s former President of Field Operations and Chief Revenue Officer. Joining Cloudflare nearly 10 years ago, Chris built the organization from the ground up. Chris will continue to help with the transition through the end of the year, and will serve in an advisory capacity for a period of time after that.

“Very few sales leaders can say that they built a company from $0 in revenue to $1 billion,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Chris built a world-class sales organization, and thought hitting the $1 billion mark was the right point for a transition. We worked together to find the right leader to build on the success we’ve had, and help us achieve our goal of $5 billion over the next five years. I’m grateful for everything we have accomplished thus far, and look forward to this next leg of the journey, with Marc leading a path he has traveled before.”

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, Twitter account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, our expectations about senior management transitions, our goal of organically achieving $5 billion in annualized revenue in 5 years, our market opportunity, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resulting adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation and rising interest rates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and resulting adverse macroeconomic conditions globally on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; our history of net losses; our limited operating history; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to generate demand for our products; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market; length of sales cycles; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2022, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019.

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

$

253,857

 

 

$

172,347

 

 

$

700,541

 

 

$

462,830

 

Cost of revenue(1)(2)

 

61,967

 

 

 

37,525

 

 

 

164,822

 

 

 

104,638

 

Gross profit

 

191,890

 

 

 

134,822

 

 

 

535,719

 

 

 

358,192

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)

 

116,033

 

 

 

85,877

 

 

 

333,712

 

 

 

231,846

 

Research and development(1)(3)

 

76,432

 

 

 

46,770

 

 

 

218,600

 

 

 

127,646

 

General and administrative(1)

 

45,372

 

 

 

28,669

 

 

 

133,919

 

 

 

85,320

 

Total operating expenses

 

237,837

 

 

 

161,316

 

 

 

686,231

 

 

 

444,812

 

Loss from operations

 

(45,947

)

 

 

(26,494

)

 

 

(150,512

)

 

 

(86,620

)

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

3,852

 

 

 

385

 

 

 

6,554

 

 

 

1,302

 

Interest expense(4)

 

(1,512

)

 

 

(12,448

)

 

 

(4,109

)

 

 

(33,126

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

(72,234

)

 

 

 

 

 

(72,234

)

Other income (expense), net

 

2,433

 

 

 

361

 

 

 

2,179

 

 

 

(368

)

Total non-operating income (expense), net

 

4,773

 

 

 

(83,936

)

 

 

4,624

 

 

 

(104,426

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(41,174

)

 

 

(110,430

)

 

 

(145,888

)

 

 

(191,046

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

1,372

 

 

 

(3,095

)

 

 

1,576

 

 

 

(8,238

)

Net loss

$

(42,546

)

 

$

(107,335

)

 

$

(147,464

)

 

$

(182,808

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

$

(0.45

)

 

$

(0.59

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

326,590

 

 

 

314,543

 

 

 

325,457

 

 

 

309,618

 

____________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

2,157

 

$

1,040

 

$

5,481

 

$

2,366

Sales and marketing

 

11,919

 

 

 

8,271

 

 

 

35,205

 

 

 

22,685

 

Research and development

 

30,049

 

 

 

13,971

 

 

 

82,001

 

 

 

36,309

 

General and administrative

 

11,763

 

 

 

4,742

 

 

 

32,455

 

 

 

13,876

 

Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

$

55,888

 

 

$

28,024

 

 

$

155,142

 

 

$

75,236

 

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

4,314

 

$

700

 

$

9,133

 

$

2,100

Sales and marketing

 

575

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,150

 

 

 

 

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

4,889

 

 

$

700

 

 

$

10,283

 

 

$

2,100

 

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows:

Sales and marketing

$

$

$

265

$

Research and development

 

 

 

3,682

 

Total acquisition-related and other expenses

$

$

$

3,947

$

(4) Includes amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs as follows*:

Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs*

$

1,165

 

$

12,334

 

$

3,497

 

$

30,488

Total amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

$

1,165

 

 

$

12,334

 

 

$

3,497

 

 

$

30,488

 

 

* The Company recorded amortization of debt discount as interest expense prior to the adoption of ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2022.

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

137,838

 

 

$

313,777

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

 

1,498,424

 

 

 

1,508,066

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

126,868

 

 

 

95,543

 

Contract assets

 

 

7,211

 

 

 

6,079

 

Restricted cash short-term

 

 

10,709

 

 

 

2,958

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

34,737

 

 

 

29,433

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,815,787

 

 

 

1,955,856

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

264,132

 

 

 

183,736

 

Goodwill

 

 

149,122

 

 

 

23,530

 

Acquired intangible assets, net

 

 

37,371

 

 

 

1,254

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

132,962

 

 

 

130,314

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

 

87,282

 

 

 

70,320

 

Restricted cash

 

 

471

 

 

 

4,223

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

3,490

 

 

 

2,838

 

Total assets

 

$

2,490,617

 

 

$

2,372,071

 

Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

39,227

 

 

$

26,086

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

55,070

 

 

 

38,085

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

42,573

 

 

 

65,905

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

28,526

 

 

 

25,175

 

Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options

 

 

2,493

 

 

 

4,651

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

171,398

 

 

 

116,546

 

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

 

 

 

 

 

12,117

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

339,287

 

 

 

288,565

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

 

1,435,030

 

 

 

1,146,877

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

104,017

 

 

 

109,037

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

 

8,686

 

 

 

4,680

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

9,608

 

 

 

7,114

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,896,628

 

 

 

1,556,273

 

 

 

 

 

 

Temporary equity, convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

4,439

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 284,229 and 277,708 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

283

 

 

 

277

 

Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 44,111 and 45,904 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

44

 

 

 

44

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,404,934

 

 

 

1,494,512

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(793,974

)

 

 

(680,829

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(17,298

)

 

 

(2,645

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

593,989

 

 

 

811,359

 

Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity

 

$

2,490,617

 

 

$

2,372,071

 

 

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(147,464

)

 

$

(182,808

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

72,702

 

 

 

48,275

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

26,954

 

 

 

17,740

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

32,019

 

 

 

20,688

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

142,545

 

 

 

61,638

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

3,497

 

 

 

30,488

 

Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities

 

3,666

 

 

 

6,004

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(1,603

)

 

 

(10,678

)

Provision for bad debt

 

3,140

 

 

 

2,911

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

72,234

 

Exchange of convertible senior notes attributable to the accreted interest related to debt discount

 

 

 

 

(29,353

)

Other

 

575

 

 

 

111

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(32,831

)

 

 

(24,117

)

Contract assets

 

(1,132

)

 

 

(1,511

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

(48,981

)

 

 

(38,119

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(7,367

)

 

 

723

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

1,398

 

 

 

1,462

 

Accounts payable

 

685

 

 

 

5,820

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

(23,643

)

 

 

22,147

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(31,271

)

 

 

(16,315

)

Deferred revenue

 

51,909

 

 

 

40,140

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

674

 

 

 

(3,449

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

45,472

 

 

 

24,031

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(103,461

)

 

 

(64,652

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

(15,440

)

 

 

(11,105

)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(88,187

)

 

 

 

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

 

(755,097

)

 

 

(1,060,883

)

Sales of available-for-sale securities

 

 

 

 

15,756

 

Maturities of available-for-sale securities

 

746,420

 

 

 

766,304

 

Other investing activities

 

25

 

 

 

53

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(215,740

)

 

 

(354,527

)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

 

 

 

Gross proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

1,293,750

 

Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

(86,293

)

Cash consideration paid in exchange of convertible senior debt

 

 

 

 

(370,647

)

Cash paid for issuance costs on convertible senior notes

 

 

 

 

(18,760

)

Repayments of convertible senior notes

 

(16,571

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

8,130

 

 

 

16,802

 

Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options

 

62

 

 

 

95

 

Repurchases of unvested common stock

 

(3

)

 

 

(188

)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan

 

8,687

 

 

 

7,174

 

Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement

 

(1,977

)

 

 

(2,033

)

Payment of indemnity holdback

 

 

 

 

(2,188

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(1,672

)

 

 

837,712

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(171,940

)

 

 

507,216

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

320,958

 

 

 

118,146

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

149,018

 

 

$

625,362

 

 

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Reconciliation of cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

61,967

 

 

$

37,525

 

 

$

164,822

 

 

$

104,638

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(2,157

)

 

 

(1,040

)

 

 

(5,481

)

 

 

(2,366

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

(4,314

)

 

 

(700

)

 

 

(9,133

)

 

 

(2,100

)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

55,496

 

 

$

35,785

 

 

$

150,208

 

 

$

100,172

 

Reconciliation of gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

191,890

 

 

$

134,822

 

 

$

535,719

 

 

$

358,192

 

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

2,157

 

 

 

1,040

 

 

 

5,481

 

 

 

2,366

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

4,314

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

9,133

 

 

 

2,100

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

198,361

 

 

$

136,562

 

 

$

550,333

 

 

$

362,658

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

75.6

%

 

 

78.2

%

 

 

76.5

%

 

 

77.4

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

78.1

%

 

 

79.2

%

 

 

78.6

%

 

 

78.4

%

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

116,033

 

 

$

85,877

 

 

$

333,712

 

 

$

231,846

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(11,919

)

 

 

(8,271

)

 

 

(35,205

)

 

 

(22,685

)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

(575

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,150

)

 

 

 

Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(265

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

103,539

 

 

$

77,606

 

 

$

297,092

 

 

$

209,161

 

GAAP research and development

 

$

76,432

 

 

$

46,770

 

 

$

218,600

 

 

$

127,646

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(30,049

)

 

 

(13,971

)

 

 

(82,001

)

 

 

(36,309

)

Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,682

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development

 

$

46,383

 

 

$

32,799

 

 

$

132,917

 

 

$

91,337

 

GAAP general and administrative

 

$

45,372

 

 

$

28,669

 

 

$

133,919

 

 

$

85,320

 

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

(11,763

)

 

 

(4,742

)

 

 

(32,455

)

 

 

(13,876

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

 

$

33,609

 

 

$

23,927

 

 

$

101,464

 

 

$

71,444

 

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(45,947

)

 

$

(26,494

)

 

$

(150,512

)

 

$

(86,620

)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

 

 

55,888

 

 

 

28,024

 

 

 

155,142

 

 

 

75,236

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

4,889

 

 

 

700

 

 

 

10,283

 

 

 

2,100

 

Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,947

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

$

14,830

 

 

$

2,230

 

 

$

18,860

 

 

$

(9,284

)

GAAP operating margin

 

 

(18.1

)%

 

 

(15.4

)%

 

 

(21.5

)%

 

 

(18.7

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

2.7

%

 

 

(2.0

)%

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Information
Jayson Noland

ir@cloudflare.com

Press Contact Information
Daniella Vallurupalli

press@cloudflare.com

Read full story here

