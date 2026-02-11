Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue totaled $614.5 million, representing an increase of 34% year-over-year; fiscal year 2025 revenue totaled $2,167.9 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year

GAAP loss from operations of $49.2 million, or 8% of total revenue, and non-GAAP income from operations of $89.6 million, or 15% of total revenue

Delivered RPO year-over-year growth of 48% and Current RPO year-over-year growth of 34%

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

"We had an exceptionally strong end to 2025. In Q4, we closed our largest annual contract value deal ever—averaging $42.5 million per year—and total new ACV grew nearly 50 percent year-over-year, our fastest growth rate since 2021," said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO, Cloudflare. "The shift toward AI and agents represents a fundamental re-platforming of the Internet that's driving demand across Cloudflare's services. If agents are the new users of the web, Cloudflare is the platform they run on and the network they pass through. This creates a virtuous flywheel: more agents drive more code to Cloudflare Workers, which fuels demand for our performance, security, and networking services. We were built for this moment and the rise of the Agentic Internet."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue of $614.5 million, representing an increase of 33.6% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $614.5 million, representing an increase of 33.6% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $452.6 million, or 73.6% gross margin, compared to $351.3 million, or 76.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit was $460.2 million, or 74.9% gross margin, compared to $356.8 million, or 77.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

: GAAP gross profit was $452.6 million, or 73.6% gross margin, compared to $351.3 million, or 76.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit was $460.2 million, or 74.9% gross margin, compared to $356.8 million, or 77.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating Income (Loss) : GAAP loss from operations was $49.2 million, or 8.0% of total revenue, compared to $34.7 million, or 7.5% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $89.6 million, or 14.6% of total revenue, compared to $67.2 million, or 14.6% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

: GAAP loss from operations was $49.2 million, or 8.0% of total revenue, compared to $34.7 million, or 7.5% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $89.6 million, or 14.6% of total revenue, compared to $67.2 million, or 14.6% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net Income (Loss) : GAAP net loss was $12.1 million, compared to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.03, compared to $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $106.8 million, compared to $68.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.28, compared to $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

: GAAP net loss was $12.1 million, compared to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.03, compared to $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $106.8 million, compared to $68.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.28, compared to $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash Flow : Net cash flow from operating activities was $190.4 million, compared to $127.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Free cash flow was $99.4 million, or 16.2% of total revenue, compared to $47.8 million, or 10.4% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

: Net cash flow from operating activities was $190.4 million, compared to $127.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Free cash flow was $99.4 million, or 16.2% of total revenue, compared to $47.8 million, or 10.4% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $4,101.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue of $2,167.9 million, representing an increase of 29.8% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $2,167.9 million, representing an increase of 29.8% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit was $1,615.4 million, or 74.5% gross margin, compared to $1,290.9 million, or 77.3%, in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit was $1,643.2 million, or 75.8% gross margin, compared to $1,313.6 million, or 78.7%, in fiscal 2024.

: GAAP gross profit was $1,615.4 million, or 74.5% gross margin, compared to $1,290.9 million, or 77.3%, in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit was $1,643.2 million, or 75.8% gross margin, compared to $1,313.6 million, or 78.7%, in fiscal 2024. Operating Income (Loss) : GAAP loss from operations was $207.2 million, or 9.6% of total revenue, compared to $154.8 million, or 9.3% of total revenue, in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $303.9 million, or 14.0% of total revenue, compared to $230.1 million, or 13.8% of total revenue, in fiscal 2024.

: GAAP loss from operations was $207.2 million, or 9.6% of total revenue, compared to $154.8 million, or 9.3% of total revenue, in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $303.9 million, or 14.0% of total revenue, compared to $230.1 million, or 13.8% of total revenue, in fiscal 2024. Net Income (Loss) : GAAP net loss was $102.3 million, compared to $78.8 million for fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.29, compared to $0.23 for fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $342.9 million, compared to $269.0 million for fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.93, compared to $0.75 for fiscal 2024.

: GAAP net loss was $102.3 million, compared to $78.8 million for fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.29, compared to $0.23 for fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $342.9 million, compared to $269.0 million for fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.93, compared to $0.75 for fiscal 2024. Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities was $603.1 million, compared to $380.4 million for fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $260.6 million, or 12.0% of total revenue, compared to $166.9 million, or 10.0% of total revenue, for fiscal 2024.

The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, we expect:

Total revenue of $620.0 to $621.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $70.0 to $71.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.23, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 377 million

For the full year 2026, we expect:

Total revenue of $2,785.0 to $2,795.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations of $378.0 to $382.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per share of $1.11 to $1.12, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 377 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call Information

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 earnings results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (646) 968-2727 or toll-free at (888) 596-4244 with conference ID 3723782. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately one year.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through the Company’s investor relations website at https://cloudflare.NET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this press release.

Available Information

Cloudflare intends to use its press releases, website, investor relations website, news site, blog, X account, Facebook account, and Instagram account, in addition to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and public conference calls, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, our reputation and performance in the market, general market trends, our estimated and projected revenue, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per share, shares outstanding, the benefits to customers from using our products, the expected functionality and performance of our products, the demand by customers for our products, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, our market opportunity, and comments made by our CEO and others. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the impact of adverse macroeconomic conditions on our and our customers’, vendors’, and partners’ operations and future financial performance; the impact of conflicts and geopolitical tension around the world, or any worsening or expansion of those conflicts or tensions, as well as other geopolitical events such as elections and other governmental changes, threats of tariffs and other impediments to cross-border trade; our history of net losses; risks associated with managing our growth; our ability to attract and retain new customers (including new large customers); our ability to retain and upgrade paying customers and convert free customers to paying customers; our ability to expand the number of products we sell to paying customers; our ability to effectively increase sales to large customers; our ability to increase brand awareness; our ability to continue to innovate and develop new products and product features; our ability to generate demand for our products; our ability to effectively attract, train, and retain our sales force to be able to sell our existing and new products and product features; our sales team’s productivity; our ability to effectively attract, integrate and retain key personnel; problems with our internal systems, network, or data, including actual or perceived breaches or failures; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market, including advancements in AI; length of our sales cycles and the timing of payments by our customers; activities of our paying and free customers or the content of their websites and other Internet properties that use our network and products; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in the legal, tax, and regulatory environment applicable to our business; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on October 30, 2025, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 614,507 $ 459,946 $ 2,167,937 $ 1,669,626 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 161,956 108,686 552,525 378,702 Gross profit 452,551 351,260 1,615,412 1,290,924 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(4) 251,138 191,967 920,817 745,791 Research and development(1) 141,887 120,213 512,489 421,374 General and administrative(1)(3)(6)(7) 108,760 73,799 389,311 278,520 Total operating expenses 501,785 385,979 1,822,617 1,445,685 Loss from operations (49,234 ) (34,719 ) (207,205 ) (154,761 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income 41,885 21,988 131,219 87,426 Interest expense(5) (2,887 ) (1,445 ) (8,766 ) (5,196 ) Other income (expense), net (272 ) 3,333 (7,954 ) 1,660 Total non-operating income, net 38,726 23,876 114,499 83,890 Loss before income taxes (10,508 ) (10,843 ) (92,706 ) (70,871 ) Provision for income taxes 1,569 2,005 9,561 7,929 Net loss $ (12,077 ) $ (12,848 ) $ (102,267 ) $ (78,800 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 351,087 344,003 348,421 341,411

(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows: Cost of revenue $ 3,975 $ 2,821 $ 14,605 $ 11,597 Sales and marketing 36,038 24,682 137,848 95,763 Research and development 46,947 45,391 174,622 151,936 General and administrative 45,391 25,528 162,863 97,127 Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes $ 132,351 $ 98,422 $ 489,938 $ 356,423

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 3,653 $ 2,720 $ 13,172 $ 11,084 Sales and marketing 659 362 1,826 1,663 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 4,312 $ 3,082 $ 14,998 $ 12,747

(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows: General and administrative $ 3,797 $ 462 $ 3,909 $ 702 Total acquisition-related and other expenses $ 3,797 $ 462 $ 3,909 $ 702

(4) Includes one-time compensation charge as follows: Sales and marketing $ — $ — $ — $ 15,000 Total one-time compensation charge $ — $ — $ — $ 15,000

(5) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs as follows: Interest expense $ 2,440 $ 989 $ 7,070 $ 3,959 Total amortization of debt issuance costs $ 2,440 $ 989 $ 7,070 $ 3,959

(6) Includes lease impairment charges as follows: General and administrative $ 1,257 $ — $ 5,097 $ — Total lease impairment charges $ 1,257 $ — $ 5,097 $ —

(7) Includes legal reserve and settlements as follows: General and administrative $ (2,886 ) $ — $ (2,886 ) $ — Total legal reserve and settlements $ (2,886 ) $ — $ (2,886 ) $ —

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 943,536 $ 147,691 Available-for-sale securities 3,157,715 1,708,228 Accounts receivable, net 382,488 316,753 Contract assets 23,531 16,568 Restricted cash short-term 9,364 4,273 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 128,203 75,484 Total current assets 4,644,837 2,268,997 Property and equipment, net 618,691 467,420 Goodwill 226,563 181,087 Acquired intangible assets, net 41,799 21,865 Operating lease right-of-use assets 237,646 168,379 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 219,499 172,217 Restricted cash 1,457 2,250 Other noncurrent assets 45,764 18,947 Total assets $ 6,036,256 $ 3,301,162 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 84,115 $ 105,807 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 109,054 81,602 Accrued compensation 111,005 80,854 Operating lease liabilities 70,901 47,626 Deferred revenue 684,207 477,765 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 1,291,281 — Total current liabilities 2,350,563 793,654 Convertible senior notes, net 1,974,120 1,287,321 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 182,025 128,266 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 41,088 22,095 Other noncurrent liabilities 29,337 23,625 Total liabilities 4,577,133 2,254,961 Stockholders’ Equity Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 317,319 and 307,892 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 317 307 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 34,568 and 36,963 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 34 37 Additional paid-in capital 2,651,420 2,152,750 Accumulated deficit (1,204,907 ) (1,102,640 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,259 (4,253 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,459,123 1,046,201 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,036,256 $ 3,301,162

CLOUDFLARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (102,267 ) $ (78,800 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 189,742 127,722 Non-cash operating lease costs 66,427 49,476 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 101,623 77,822 Stock-based compensation expense 451,454 338,461 Amortization of debt issuance costs 7,070 3,959 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities (29,897 ) (42,081 ) Deferred income taxes 1,333 2,111 Provision for bad debt 14,989 10,038 Other (38 ) 643 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of asset acquisitions and business combinations: Accounts receivable, net (80,595 ) (78,523 ) Contract assets (4,507 ) (5,527 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (148,905 ) (116,803 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (79,995 ) (38,227 ) Other noncurrent assets 6,792 2,170 Accounts payable 8,864 18,626 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,422 9,900 Accrued compensation 26,675 18,742 Operating lease liabilities (63,757 ) (55,248 ) Deferred revenue 223,815 135,008 Other noncurrent liabilities (1,131 ) 960 Net cash provided by operating activities 603,114 380,429 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (315,617 ) (185,037 ) Capitalized internal-use software (26,935 ) (28,477 ) Asset acquisitions and business combinations, net of cash acquired (50,884 ) (37,991 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (3,537,085 ) (1,572,113 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 2,121,993 1,493,356 Other investing activities 1,828 38 Net cash used in investing activities (1,806,700 ) (330,224 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from settlement of the 2025 Capped Calls 309,616 — Gross proceeds from issuance of 2030 convertible senior notes 2,000,000 — Purchases of capped calls related to the 2030 convertible senior notes (283,400 ) — Cash paid for issuance costs on 2030 convertible senior notes (29,004 ) — Cash paid for issuance costs on revolving credit facility — (2,148 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 33,123 12,905 Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options — 6 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 25,435 19,796 Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU and PSU settlement (48,254 ) (16,774 ) Payment of indemnity holdback (3,787 ) (1,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,003,729 12,785 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 800,143 62,990 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 154,214 91,224 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 954,357 $ 154,214

CLOUDFLARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue $ 161,956 $ 108,686 $ 552,525 $ 378,702 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (3,975 ) (2,821 ) (14,605 ) (11,597 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3,653 ) (2,720 ) (13,172 ) (11,084 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 154,328 $ 103,145 $ 524,748 $ 356,021 Reconciliation of gross profit: GAAP gross profit $ 452,551 $ 351,260 $ 1,615,412 $ 1,290,924 Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 3,975 2,821 14,605 11,597 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,653 2,720 13,172 11,084 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 460,179 $ 356,801 $ 1,643,189 $ 1,313,605 GAAP gross margin 73.6 % 76.4 % 74.5 % 77.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 74.9 % 77.6 % 75.8 % 78.7 % Reconciliation of operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing $ 251,138 $ 191,967 $ 920,817 $ 745,791 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (36,038 ) (24,682 ) (137,848 ) (95,763 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (659 ) (362 ) (1,826 ) (1,663 ) Less: One-time compensation charge — — — (15,000 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 214,441 $ 166,923 $ 781,143 $ 633,365 GAAP research and development $ 141,887 $ 120,213 $ 512,489 $ 421,374 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (46,947 ) (45,391 ) (174,622 ) (151,936 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 94,940 $ 74,822 $ 337,867 $ 269,438 GAAP general and administrative $ 108,760 $ 73,799 $ 389,311 $ 278,520 Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (45,391 ) (25,528 ) (162,863 ) (97,127 ) Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses (3,797 ) (462 ) (3,909 ) (702 ) Less: Lease impairment charges (1,257 ) — (5,097 ) — Less: Legal reserve and settlements 2,886 — 2,886 — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 61,201 $ 47,809 $ 220,328 $ 180,691 Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (49,234 ) $ (34,719 ) $ (207,205 ) $ (154,761 ) Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 132,351 98,422 489,938 356,423 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,312 3,082 14,998 12,747 Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses 3,797 462 3,909 702 Add: One-time compensation charge — — — 15,000 Add: Lease asset impairment expense 1,257 — 5,097 — Add: Legal reserve and settlements (2,886 ) — (2,886 ) — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 89,597 $ 67,247 $ 303,851 $ 230,111 GAAP operating margin (8.0 )% (7.5 )% (9.6 )% (9.3 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 14.6 % 14.6 % 14.0 % 13.8 %

