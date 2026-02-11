Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

- Fourth quarter revenue totaled $614.5 million, representing an increase of 34% year-over-year; fiscal year 2025 revenue totaled $2,167.9 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year
- GAAP loss from operations of $49.2 million, or 8% of total revenue, and non-GAAP income from operations of $89.6 million, or 15% of total revenue
- Delivered RPO year-over-year growth of 48% and Current RPO year-over-year growth of 34%
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.
"We had an exceptionally strong end to 2025. In Q4, we closed our largest annual contract value deal ever—averaging $42.5 million per year—and total new ACV grew nearly 50 percent year-over-year, our fastest growth rate since 2021," said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO, Cloudflare. "The shift toward AI and agents represents a fundamental re-platforming of the Internet that's driving demand across Cloudflare's services. If agents are the new users of the web, Cloudflare is the platform they run on and the network they pass through. This creates a virtuous flywheel: more agents drive more code to Cloudflare Workers, which fuels demand for our performance, security, and networking services. We were built for this moment and the rise of the Agentic Internet."
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue of $614.5 million, representing an increase of 33.6% year-over-year.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $452.6 million, or 73.6% gross margin, compared to $351.3 million, or 76.4%, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit was $460.2 million, or 74.9% gross margin, compared to $356.8 million, or 77.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Operating Income (Loss): GAAP loss from operations was $49.2 million, or 8.0% of total revenue, compared to $34.7 million, or 7.5% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $89.6 million, or 14.6% of total revenue, compared to $67.2 million, or 14.6% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $12.1 million, compared to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.03, compared to $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $106.8 million, compared to $68.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.28, compared to $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities was $190.4 million, compared to $127.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Free cash flow was $99.4 million, or 16.2% of total revenue, compared to $47.8 million, or 10.4% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $4,101.3 million as of December 31, 2025.
Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue of $2,167.9 million, representing an increase of 29.8% year-over-year.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $1,615.4 million, or 74.5% gross margin, compared to $1,290.9 million, or 77.3%, in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP gross profit was $1,643.2 million, or 75.8% gross margin, compared to $1,313.6 million, or 78.7%, in fiscal 2024.
- Operating Income (Loss): GAAP loss from operations was $207.2 million, or 9.6% of total revenue, compared to $154.8 million, or 9.3% of total revenue, in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was $303.9 million, or 14.0% of total revenue, compared to $230.1 million, or 13.8% of total revenue, in fiscal 2024.
- Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $102.3 million, compared to $78.8 million for fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.29, compared to $0.23 for fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income was $342.9 million, compared to $269.0 million for fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.93, compared to $0.75 for fiscal 2024.
- Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities was $603.1 million, compared to $380.4 million for fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $260.6 million, or 12.0% of total revenue, compared to $166.9 million, or 10.0% of total revenue, for fiscal 2024.
The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.
Financial Outlook
For the first quarter of 2026, we expect:
- Total revenue of $620.0 to $621.0 million
- Non-GAAP income from operations of $70.0 to $71.0 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.23, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 377 million
For the full year 2026, we expect:
- Total revenue of $2,785.0 to $2,795.0 million
- Non-GAAP income from operations of $378.0 to $382.0 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share of $1.11 to $1.12, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 377 million
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$
614,507
$
459,946
$
2,167,937
$
1,669,626
Cost of revenue(1)(2)
161,956
108,686
552,525
378,702
Gross profit
452,551
351,260
1,615,412
1,290,924
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(4)
251,138
191,967
920,817
745,791
Research and development(1)
141,887
120,213
512,489
421,374
General and administrative(1)(3)(6)(7)
108,760
73,799
389,311
278,520
Total operating expenses
501,785
385,979
1,822,617
1,445,685
Loss from operations
(49,234
)
(34,719
)
(207,205
)
(154,761
)
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest income
41,885
21,988
131,219
87,426
Interest expense(5)
(2,887
)
(1,445
)
(8,766
)
(5,196
)
Other income (expense), net
(272
)
3,333
(7,954
)
1,660
Total non-operating income, net
38,726
23,876
114,499
83,890
Loss before income taxes
(10,508
)
(10,843
)
(92,706
)
(70,871
)
Provision for income taxes
1,569
2,005
9,561
7,929
Net loss
$
(12,077
)
$
(12,848
)
$
(102,267
)
$
(78,800
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.04
)
$
(0.29
)
$
(0.23
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
351,087
344,003
348,421
341,411
(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows:
Cost of revenue
$
3,975
$
2,821
$
14,605
$
11,597
Sales and marketing
36,038
24,682
137,848
95,763
Research and development
46,947
45,391
174,622
151,936
General and administrative
45,391
25,528
162,863
97,127
Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
$
132,351
$
98,422
$
489,938
$
356,423
(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:
Cost of revenue
$
3,653
$
2,720
$
13,172
$
11,084
Sales and marketing
659
362
1,826
1,663
Total amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
4,312
$
3,082
$
14,998
$
12,747
(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows:
General and administrative
$
3,797
$
462
$
3,909
$
702
Total acquisition-related and other expenses
$
3,797
$
462
$
3,909
$
702
(4) Includes one-time compensation charge as follows:
Sales and marketing
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
15,000
Total one-time compensation charge
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
15,000
(5) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs as follows:
Interest expense
$
2,440
$
989
$
7,070
$
3,959
Total amortization of debt issuance costs
$
2,440
$
989
$
7,070
$
3,959
(6) Includes lease impairment charges as follows:
General and administrative
$
1,257
$
—
$
5,097
$
—
Total lease impairment charges
$
1,257
$
—
$
5,097
$
—
(7) Includes legal reserve and settlements as follows:
General and administrative
$
(2,886
)
$
—
$
(2,886
)
$
—
Total legal reserve and settlements
$
(2,886
)
$
—
$
(2,886
)
$
—
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value)
(unaudited)
December 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
943,536
$
147,691
Available-for-sale securities
3,157,715
1,708,228
Accounts receivable, net
382,488
316,753
Contract assets
23,531
16,568
Restricted cash short-term
9,364
4,273
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
128,203
75,484
Total current assets
4,644,837
2,268,997
Property and equipment, net
618,691
467,420
Goodwill
226,563
181,087
Acquired intangible assets, net
41,799
21,865
Operating lease right-of-use assets
237,646
168,379
Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
219,499
172,217
Restricted cash
1,457
2,250
Other noncurrent assets
45,764
18,947
Total assets
$
6,036,256
$
3,301,162
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
84,115
$
105,807
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
109,054
81,602
Accrued compensation
111,005
80,854
Operating lease liabilities
70,901
47,626
Deferred revenue
684,207
477,765
Current portion of convertible senior notes, net
1,291,281
—
Total current liabilities
2,350,563
793,654
Convertible senior notes, net
1,974,120
1,287,321
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
182,025
128,266
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
41,088
22,095
Other noncurrent liabilities
29,337
23,625
Total liabilities
4,577,133
2,254,961
Stockholders’ Equity
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 317,319 and 307,892 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
317
307
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 34,568 and 36,963 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
34
37
Additional paid-in capital
2,651,420
2,152,750
Accumulated deficit
(1,204,907
)
(1,102,640
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
12,259
(4,253
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,459,123
1,046,201
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
6,036,256
$
3,301,162
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(102,267
)
$
(78,800
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
189,742
127,722
Non-cash operating lease costs
66,427
49,476
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
101,623
77,822
Stock-based compensation expense
451,454
338,461
Amortization of debt issuance costs
7,070
3,959
Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities
(29,897
)
(42,081
)
Deferred income taxes
1,333
2,111
Provision for bad debt
14,989
10,038
Other
(38
)
643
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of asset acquisitions and business combinations:
Accounts receivable, net
(80,595
)
(78,523
)
Contract assets
(4,507
)
(5,527
)
Deferred contract acquisition costs
(148,905
)
(116,803
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(79,995
)
(38,227
)
Other noncurrent assets
6,792
2,170
Accounts payable
8,864
18,626
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
15,422
9,900
Accrued compensation
26,675
18,742
Operating lease liabilities
(63,757
)
(55,248
)
Deferred revenue
223,815
135,008
Other noncurrent liabilities
(1,131
)
960
Net cash provided by operating activities
603,114
380,429
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(315,617
)
(185,037
)
Capitalized internal-use software
(26,935
)
(28,477
)
Asset acquisitions and business combinations, net of cash acquired
(50,884
)
(37,991
)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
(3,537,085
)
(1,572,113
)
Maturities of available-for-sale securities
2,121,993
1,493,356
Other investing activities
1,828
38
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,806,700
)
(330,224
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from settlement of the 2025 Capped Calls
309,616
—
Gross proceeds from issuance of 2030 convertible senior notes
2,000,000
—
Purchases of capped calls related to the 2030 convertible senior notes
(283,400
)
—
Cash paid for issuance costs on 2030 convertible senior notes
(29,004
)
—
Cash paid for issuance costs on revolving credit facility
—
(2,148
)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
33,123
12,905
Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options
—
6
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan
25,435
19,796
Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU and PSU settlement
(48,254
)
(16,774
)
Payment of indemnity holdback
(3,787
)
(1,000
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,003,729
12,785
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
800,143
62,990
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
154,214
91,224
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
954,357
$
154,214
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of cost of revenue:
GAAP cost of revenue
$
161,956
$
108,686
$
552,525
$
378,702
Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
(3,975
)
(2,821
)
(14,605
)
(11,597
)
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(3,653
)
(2,720
)
(13,172
)
(11,084
)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
154,328
$
103,145
$
524,748
$
356,021
Reconciliation of gross profit:
GAAP gross profit
$
452,551
$
351,260
$
1,615,412
$
1,290,924
Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
3,975
2,821
14,605
11,597
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
3,653
2,720
13,172
11,084
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
460,179
$
356,801
$
1,643,189
$
1,313,605
GAAP gross margin
73.6
%
76.4
%
74.5
%
77.3
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
74.9
%
77.6
%
75.8
%
78.7
%
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
GAAP sales and marketing
$
251,138
$
191,967
$
920,817
$
745,791
Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
(36,038
)
(24,682
)
(137,848
)
(95,763
)
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(659
)
(362
)
(1,826
)
(1,663
)
Less: One-time compensation charge
—
—
—
(15,000
)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
214,441
$
166,923
$
781,143
$
633,365
GAAP research and development
$
141,887
$
120,213
$
512,489
$
421,374
Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
(46,947
)
(45,391
)
(174,622
)
(151,936
)
Non-GAAP research and development
$
94,940
$
74,822
$
337,867
$
269,438
GAAP general and administrative
$
108,760
$
73,799
$
389,311
$
278,520
Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
(45,391
)
(25,528
)
(162,863
)
(97,127
)
Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses
(3,797
)
(462
)
(3,909
)
(702
)
Less: Lease impairment charges
(1,257
)
—
(5,097
)
—
Less: Legal reserve and settlements
2,886
—
2,886
—
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
61,201
$
47,809
$
220,328
$
180,691
Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations:
GAAP loss from operations
$
(49,234
)
$
(34,719
)
$
(207,205
)
$
(154,761
)
Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
132,351
98,422
489,938
356,423
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
4,312
3,082
14,998
12,747
Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses
3,797
462
3,909
702
Add: One-time compensation charge
—
—
—
15,000
Add: Lease asset impairment expense
1,257
—
5,097
—
Add: Legal reserve and settlements
(2,886
)
—
(2,886
)
—
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
89,597
$
67,247
$
303,851
$
230,111
GAAP operating margin
(8.0
)%
(7.5
)%
(9.6
)%
(9.3
)%
Non-GAAP operating margin
14.6
%
14.6
%
14.0
%
13.8
%
