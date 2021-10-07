Home Business Wire Cloudflare Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (888) 330-2022 from the United States or (646) 960-0690 internationally with conference ID 9501812.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Cloudflare website at cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Contacts

Investor Relations Information
Jayson Noland

ir@cloudflare.com

Press Contact Information
Daniella Vallurupalli

press@cloudflare.com

